There’s a stigma associated with bad news. I get it. In an ideal world there would be nothing but good news oozing from the atmosphere. Unfortunately, the last time I checked, utopia is not real and that leaves us with two options. We can blindly assume all is perfect with the world and hope for the best, or we can know the challenges we face and work together to be better. There’s more work to the latter but the rewards of enlightenment and progress are astounding.  

