Reeltown’s volleyball team is no joke.
Just from their scores, it was obvious the Rebels had gotten a lot better. And of course they would now they’re in their third season as a program.
The Rebels went from winning one match in 2017 to six in 2018. Now, with a win over Central Coosa on Friday night, they’ve already got more wins this year than they had their first two seasons combined. They’re sitting at 8-7 on the season.
But winning Class 2A volleyball doesn’t necessarily equate to being a well put together team. It’s just like in any other sport — sometimes your record is good because your area isn’t or sometimes you’ve gotten lucky a time or two.
There’s nothing about Reeltown’s record that has to do with luck though.
Volleyball was the only sport I actually played in high school, so I know how tough the game is. Bump, set, spike. It sounds so simple, but trying to set up the perfect play over and over again with barely any time to think about it is tough to do.
And a lot of times, especially in lower classifications, even teams with great records aren’t necessarily playing the game well. Reeltown, though, is playing the game well. The Rebels are setting up their offense and passing well on the backrow. Bella Studdard seems to have gotten very comfortable in her role as setter and is learning how to assist her arsenal of hitters.
Then there’s the hitters.
In smaller classifications, it’s hard to find good offensive players in volleyball. Usually there just isn’t as much height and power as there is in higher classifications. Typically the hitters don’t have the same form and are just bounding it over the net, hoping for the best.
But it’s clear Reeltown isn’t doing that. Laney Futral, Taniya Haynes, Bentley Baker, Eryn Wells — all those girls are very obviously thinking on the court. They’re not just doing things in the moment, but they’re learning when to tip, when to push and when to smack. As a fleeting audience member, it may seem like spiking the ball every time is the best move, but it’s not always the smartest moves.
Those girls are also playing incredibly well on the block.
It’s obvious the Rebels aren’t just flailing around and getting lucky; they are putting together good-looking volleyball and it’s paying dividends.
“They know each other well,” Reeltown coach Kelli Hilyer said. “With the exception of maybe three or four of them, they’ve all played together on the varsity level since the start. So they’re students of the game for sure.”
Reeltown is also gritty. Defense is a big part of volleyball, and the No. 1 aim is to not let the ball hit the floor. Sometimes that means being scrappy. That means diving out, stretching as far as you can and getting down and dirty when need be. The Rebel volleyball team is full of athletes, many of them playing at least one other sport, and they are definitely not afraid of being competitive.
Three years ago when Reeltown started a volleyball team, it was hard to tell how it would go. Volleyball is a tough sport to teach, especially from scratch, and Hilyer is clearly doing it right. The Rebels deserve all the success they’re finding this year.
“It just feels awesome (to be undefeated in the area),” Hilyer said. “We worked so hard and I’ve been on top of them so much, and for them to be able to see that success of working hard, that’s what it’s about.”
And hopefully for the Rebels, they continue to see that upswing.