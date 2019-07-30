Southerners — that includes myself and many other Lake Martin residents — do things that make some folks look at us funny, others cringe and some just flat-out laugh at us.
Most of these things we do without thinking or even realizing it’s out of the norm to do or say.
One thing we do is say we’re going to “make” a picture of something.
We have our children get their pictures “made” with Santa, the Easter Bunny and of course our favorite Southern celebrities — football coaches.
Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville was in our neck of the woods over the weekend and many a picture was “made.” While he may be running for Senate on a legitimate platform many voters can get behind and support, Southerners can’t help but still see him as a football coach.
But, come on. Y’all realize it’s take a picture, not make, right?
It’s OK. Honestly, until someone pointed it out to me I didn’t realize I did that.
We’re also bad about saying we’re fixin’ to do something. Fixin’ to fix supper or fixin’ to cut the grass — which is “mow the lawn” to most of the country — or telling our children they’re fixin’ to get a whoopin’ — again, to the majority of the country that’s pronounced whipping but called a spanking. If you’re really Southern, you might say your child is fixin’ to go pick themselves a hickory switch.
It sounds silly when you see it written out but it’s the norm to us.
Another funny thing I’ve noticed a lot of Southerners say is they “might could.”
Somebody asks you if you can do something for them to which we reply, “I might could.”
The words might and could mean the exact same thing. “I might” and “I could” are interchangeable but somehow we have created the term into a even bigger possibility by transforming the term into “might could.”
How about giving directions? How many times have you gotten directions from a good ole’ boy explaining the place you need to get to is by the run-down gas station just past the dogwood tree after you hang a left at the cow pasture past Mrs. So-and-So’s house?
It’s sad how often we use “landmarks” only locals would know to give legitimate directions. Hardly any of us know street names or highway numbers, and it’s a pity.
Bless the out-of-towners’ hearts when they innocently ask us how to get somewhere. They don’t know what they’re getting themselves into.
How many times have you asked “Auburn or Alabama” upon meeting a person? It’s a shame most of the time we ask that before we ask their names but it is a crucial piece of information.
Depending on their answer, we may or may not want their name.