Now that fall is here I’m in the midst of my unending quest to get my yard into shape. I recently decided to prune some dead tree limbs and get the old homestead in shape. Of course all the lower limbs were no trouble, but the upper ones were a different story and I knew from the beginning they would be the challenge.
The first line of attack I tried was to borrow some spikes and a belt to climb the tree. I’ve seen people do this a hundred times and I figured I could do it. Just how wrong can an old fellow be about something that looked so easy? The climbing wasn’t so bad, but after I got to the top I suddenly realized I was 30 feet off the ground and afraid of heights. So I wisely decided to come down which I did in a hurry. The spikes slipped and I slid down the tree digging two parallel groves. I’m still not sure if they were from the spikes or my fingers. I hit the base of tree at about a 100 mph and stuck straight up in the ground with the spikes. After I woke up from fainting I unbuckled them and limped off cleaning bark out from under my fingernails.
My next strategy was strictly low-tech and primitive. I decided to tie a rock on the end of a rope, throw it over the limb then pull the limb out of the tree. This was simple, easy and I would be on the ground. However, a rock on a rope ain’t what it is cracked up to be. On my first throw I was standing on the rope. So the rock sailed off about 12 feet, reached the end of the line and was snatched back to the exact spot of where the end of the rope and my foot met. A rock on a rope can do major damage to a man’s big toe.
On my second attempt, I decided to twirl the rope and let the centrifugal force carry the rock over the limb. So there I stood like David before Goliath whirling my rock when it suddenly came off the rope. That thing hit the water and skipped across the surface of the lake like a World War II torpedo straight toward my bass boat. There is now an oil slick showing where the salvage crew can hopefully find my boat.
You know, all of these seemed like good ideas. Each one had merit and I thought could work if properly executed. Yet the harder I tried to work them, the worse the situation became. You would think effort ought to be equated with success, wouldn’t you?
I think that’s why the Bible says there is a way that seems right to a man, but the end of that way leads to death. Just because something feels right, looks right and is considered right by many doesn’t make it right. That’s why in our spiritual lives we never depend upon subjective feelings but upon God’s Word as the final authority. God’s Word is always sure and unmovable through His love.
Well, I didn’t give up on my rock on a rope idea. I finally got it up and over the limb after about 50 throws. The only problem is I now have the rock stuck, a rope hanging from the tree and the rock on a rope looks worse than the dead limb.
I guess we just never learn, do we? I’m just going to hang a basket from it and try to look like I did this on purpose.