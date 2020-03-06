Did you know we are living in a drought? It’s a drought of sunshine, not rain. This has certainly been a wet winter to say the least. The marine police have started patrolling Highway 280 with their boats and I’ve seen ducks wearing life preservers.
Old Noah would like this weather and see it as a great sign from God. We, on the other hand, are asking the Lord for a sign this weather will end and the sun will shine again. Of course it’s suppose to be sunny this weekend then the rain comes back for another round. It would be good to see a rainbow just for the reassurance the world won’t end in another flood.
My sweet wife likes for me to start getting the flower beds ready this time of the year so things will look nice for Easter. I looked over the catalog on what could be planted and have seeded most of the beds and half the front lawn with rice. I figured I might as well take advantage of all the paddies and grow something useful. I don’t think all the fish will feast on my future crop as they swim between the lake and my house. Of course, all the frogs are reminding me of one of the plagues of Egypt. It will take until August to dry all this land out then I can start looking for my driveway and sidewalk again.
One nice event has occurred since all this rain has fallen. I had a very nice conversation with a couple of guys fishing in a tournament. I was able to stand on my front porch and speak with them as they floated by. Also, they caught a couple of nice bass from under my azaleas and crepe myrtles. I guess all that rice I planted has brought the fish in. I’m just glad we don’t live in an area with alligators or we would all look like the Swamp People. I’m thinking about adding a couple of water lilies just to dress the yard for Easter.
A few days ago the sun came out for a little while and I wasn’t sure what it was. Maybe with this predicted sunny weekend all of us can get reacquainted with Ole Sol and get a little Vitamin D. I’ve just about molded over and I’m using Lysol for deodorant, so seeing the sun would be a blessing. I might even get my swimsuit and raft and float around in the yard and soak up some rays. The weatherman says the rain will return next week so I had better get what I can while it is available.
Oh, I know the sun will be back and the weather will change and this summer I’ll be wishing for rain. It’s just a part of the cycle of life God put into place at creation. However, we do take the sun, rain and changes of the seasons for granted. God showers us with blessings just like He showers us with rain and we take it for granted. God wants us to enjoy His goodness to us, but He also wants us to remember it is Him who gives it to us. Every day we can thank Him and on Sundays we can cooperatively worship with others to praise Him for His goodness. Therefore, this rain is a blessing we need to accept as His love and care for us.
I’ve decided to praise the Lord for these showers of blessings, but I ain’t getting outside when it thunders and lightnings. God not only showers us with blessings, but He also showers us with common sense. So, thank you Lord for the rain, but You can keep the tornados and severe thunderstorms.
Dr. Gerald Hallmark is a retired minister living in Alexander City. His column appears here each Friday.