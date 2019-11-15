The LSU Tigers took a big step Saturday toward proving they are the class of the Southeastern Conference by beating Alabama 46-41 in Tuscaloosa.
They would have to lose to Ole Miss and Texas A&M in the final three games to miss out on a trip to Atlanta for the SEC title game. Coach Ed Orgeron’s Tigers also play Arkansas, but let’s not be ridiculous.
Of course, that’s assuming Alabama wins out as well. The Tide get Mississippi State in Starkville this weekend, a patsy then the Iron Bowl.
Obviously, LSU is in the driver’s seat of the playoff right now. If they win out, they are the No. 1 seed. If a one-loss Georgia defeats an undefeated LSU in the SEC title game, they are both in. If Alabama wins out, they definitely have an argument to be considered, but they’ll need some help because there are only four spots.
First of all, they need an undefeated LSU to win the SEC title. There’s no possible way three SEC teams get in.
Clemson has Wake Forest and South Carolina left on the schedule and will most likely play either Virginia or Virginia Tech in the ACC title game. It would be incredibly shocking if Clemson does not finish undefeated. They’re in.
The Big Ten, Big 12and Pac-12 represent the best possibilities for chaos. Ohio State has to play Penn State and Michigan in the final two weeks and neither are guaranteed wins. Minnesota must play Iowa and Wisconsin. The best-case scenario for a one-loss SEC team not in the conference championship game would be the Gophers losing to either Iowa or Wisconsin then beating an undefeated or one loss Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.
Oregon and Utah both have one loss in the Pac-12. If they both win out and play in the Pac-12 title game, the winner will most likely be in. Neither team has a particularly difficult road to finish the season.
However, USC and UCLA could crash the party. Utah has already lost to USC and must play UCLA on Saturday. The Bruins could go to the PAC 12 title game if they win out. A UCLA or USC Pac-12 champion would completely eliminate that conference.
Baylor is the only undefeated team in the Big 12. The Bears finish the season against Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas. If they win out and defeat Oklahoma again in the Big 12 title game, I believe they will be in the playoff and should be. I do not believe that is going to happen. A one-loss Big 12 champion Oklahoma packs a lot of star power, but does its resume really stack up? I don’t think so.
Auburn will have a huge say in what happens in the SEC and concerning the playoff. A win over Georgia on Saturday would probably eliminate the Bulldogs from playoff contention. A win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl would definitely eliminate the Tide from playoff contention.
If Auburn wins out, the Tigers would need a lot of chaos but their playoff hopes are not out of the question. Baylor loses to Oklahoma and Texas. Oklahoma loses in the Big 12 title game. UCLA, USC or Oregon wins the Pac-12.
If all those things happen, the 2019 CFB playoff could most certainly be LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Auburn. How you like them apples?
Then again, it would probably be a good idea for the Tigers to just concentrate on beating Georgia and let everything else work itself out.