The pollen cloud we have been living in the past few weeks has me remembering — just in time for Mother’s Day too.
As a kid, it always seemed as the weather got nice, I would venture outside.
Outside was the only place to be. Mom, Grandma or Granny would always be in control of the one television in the house except for about an hour for Saturday morning cartoons and a daily half hour of Scooby Doo.
I learned to like The Andy Griffith Show, The Jeffersons and more. When the daily appointed time would come, the channels would change and Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless would be on the glass tube and to the backyard I would go.
Outside was a wonderful place with lizards and skinks to find, dogs to play with and creeks to cross.
I would forget sometimes what I was wearing and come back with grass stains on the knees of jeans mom bought me just two days ago. Sometimes I would make a run for the bathroom with mud dripping from me after playing in the creek at Grandma’s.
The outcome was often the same, a stern talking to and sometimes a mild whipping of some sort.
“You should know better than wear new clothes and play outside,” Mom would say.
Grandma would just look at her floor and see the path of mud to the bathroom.
“You need to go pick a switch,” Grandma said.
I knew what it meant, a trip to the privet hedge to pick the instrument of punishment. I would sometimes try to get by with less by picking that old growth hedge not quite a half inch in diameter. It was stiff, something you might roast marshmallows with.
I would walk back and quickly see the glaring stare of one of them.
“You know better, you are just going to get it worse now.”
You see this time of year produces the best switches, but not in my eyes. Mom, Grandma and Granny knew the season. The privet hedge had already bloomed in most cases and that fresh spring growth was already there. The pollen was still there and my eyes would water, not from the pollen but from the punishment I was about to receive.
They wanted that switch just smaller than a pencil. The part they would hold would be last year’s growth, not the larger I wanted from the four and five year growth.
It would be tipped by green growth about the size of a pencil lead.
To lightly swing the switch ‘bout two feet in length, you wouldn’t think much of it. But in the hands of my favorite ladies it would become a torture device. When gripped between the thumb and first two fingers and flick of the wrist would leave welts, ideally on the back of the thigh.
Again I would try to avoid it. It’s where my hips learned to ‘dance’ and gave me my two left feet.
Their left hands would grab my left arm with the right arm slightly cocked. I would see Granny start to pull her hand back and my hips would slip forward and to the right trying to get away.
It never worked — and only made it worse. I have two left feet today because of it.
Today, such punishment might bring a visit from a social worker at DHR, but then it was acceptable. If you weren’t in your house, the adult of whatever house you were in could issue punishment only to be repeated when you got home and likely more.
There was something about that green switch. Even today it causes me to take the long path around a blooming privet hedge.
But it was always about love.
Mother’s Day is Sunday and we all need to remember those special ladies in our lives.
Mom, Grandma and Granny love me and I know it. Often those switchings would be followed by sliced watermelon at Grandma’s or chocolate pudding at Granny’s. Mom would fix a treat afterwards too.
All three of the main ladies in my life could cook and had their specialities.
Grandma could make biscuits to die for and there is no recipe. She kept her 15 pounds of flour in a big bowl. She would pour a little buttermilk in and knead away. Going by feel she would pull a handful of dough and flick it on a greased pan before going into the oven.
Best biscuits ever and no recipe, but Grandma strengthened that right wrist with those flecks to be ready for the next round of punishment.
I never got it down.
Granny, as she was known to me and Cooker to an extended family of more brothers and sisters, could make the best chocolate pudding and scrambled eggs. The pudding was simple, Jello brand chocolate but her whipping action made it light. The mixing strengthened her wrists too.
I make eggs almost daily but they aren’t as good as Granny’s. I use a stainless clad pan. I haven’t decided yet if it was the cast iron pot she used or the whipping action of the fork she used to scramble, but it still added to her ability to manipulate a switch. I’m leaning toward the whipping action of the fork made Granny’s better.
Mom’s kitchen, well it’s Mom’s kitchen. Nobody can do anything in Mom’s kitchen without her redoing it.
I love Mom’s meatloaf. It’s from a handwritten recipe handed down from Granny in her perfect handwriting. Faded, stained and slightly ripped, Mom had it laminated, and it often hangs from a clothes pin from a cabinet door in Mom’s kitchen. Only a few times did I see Granny make it.
Whenever Mom says she will have meatloaf, I clear my schedule. It’s to die for. Mom got practice and strengthened her wrist pinching that bread and dicing the onions and bell pepper. Mixing by hand that heavenly mixture also helped her wrists. I also think her wrist gained strength by always washing dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. Mom’s meatloaf would often come on Sundays after many of those Saturday switchings.
My meatloaf and dishes are never as good as Mom’s.
Grandma and Granny now are gone but not my memories of them.
Mom is still here. I’m 46, soon to be 47. I haven’t had a switchin’ in more than three decades.
My eggs won’t get any better. My biscuits will forever be frozen or from a tube. I just didn’t spend enough time with Grandma and Granny to get the technique of the wrist down for biscuits and eggs.
Now to get in Mom’s kitchen with Mom and learn the trick of the wrist to make meatloaf while I still can.
I love you Mom! I might love your meatloaf more.
Oops, time to go pick a switch.