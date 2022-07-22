Columnist

Recent research of mine showed how thousands of lives could be saved if all states had red flag laws, as opposed to a situation where no state had a red flag law.  National legislation then passed Congress providing funds to help states create or improve their red flag laws.  In this article, I compare firearm death rates from the 19 states which have such red flag laws to see how to make such laws better.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in Georgia.

