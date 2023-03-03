It has been a horrible past couple weeks for the SEC.
The SEC, which prides itself as the leader of the pack in terms of sports, has put on an awful display coming from its most prominent member schools.
Recently, UGA star football player Jalen Carter was arrested and released on bail after having been tangentially involved in a driving accident that took the lives of a football player and football staffer.
Before Carter, UGA’s starting quarterback and two-time CFP national championship MVP Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication. While his arrest is not as serious as Carter’s, especially in terms of the looming NFL Draft, it is still two high-profile players being arrested from what is now arguably the league’s most high profile football institution.
Alabama basketball has been involved in a months-long situation regarding its best player, Brandon Miller, and two other players in the shooting death of a 23-year-old girl. The school’s coach Nate Oats has done little to soothe tensions in the media in regards to Miller still being on the team and has delved Alabama into a further public relations nightmare.
At Tennessee, baseball coach Tony Vitello just completed yet another suspension. Vitello and the Vols baseball program cooperated with the NCAA on an unnamed violation the school committed involving high-profile transfer Maui Ahuna — which admittedly is an awesome name. This is also the same coach who got suspended for chest bumping an umpire, amidst all the pitfalls his SEC championship team went through last season.
On Wednesday, Auburn and Alabama players got in a fight that partially cleared benches, as did women’s basketball players from Kentucky and Florida, which involved the throwing of a basketball and resulted in eight ejections.
At Ole Miss, the Rebels fired basketball coach Kermit Davis last week and have already been linked to former Texas coach Chris Beard.
Beard has been cleared of his third-degree felony charges of assault against a family member, but largely due to the fact his fiance dropped the charges. While Beard may be legally innocent, it may be a smart move to stay away from any disaster that could surround hiring someone of Beard’s profile.
Auburn has shown that past wrongdoings can be forgiven from within the athletics office, with the hiring of Hugh Freeze to coach the football team.
Vanderbilt alum Zac Stacy just received a six-month prison sentence, stemming from a domestic violence case regarding him and his ex-girlfriend. With his name in the news, the video of his assault has resurfaced and it is extremely brutal.
The SEC is not the only league with teams under fire as of late, especially as news surfaces every day from the New Mexico State basketball team.
But there is a large difference between Georgia Bulldogs football and New Mexico State Aggies basketball.
We have to do better and hold our schools to a higher standard.
The SEC is supposed to “just mean more” but right now, it seems like the only thing the SEC means is more controversy.
That needs to stop. We have to do better.
Henry Zimmer is the sports editor of The Alexander City Outlook.