During the 2023 battle for the House Speaker, the number of ballots needed to pick a leader gathered the most attention, following by the need for concessions to win over “House rebels.”  Less attention has been paid to one of those concessions, the “gutting” of the Office of Congressional Ethics.  Yet that moment should command more of our attention than remembering exactly how many votes it took to pick Kevin McCarthy.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in Georgia. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is @JohnTures2.

