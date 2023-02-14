I met a legendary man back in November who I had no idea I would ever cross paths with. It sounds corny but the more I knew of this man, the more star struck I became.
It started 11 years ago when I accepted a position with TPI. I can’t tell you what I was thinking when I started except I wasn’t moving to Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Kenneth Boone seemed nice in the interview. Sounds like a well thought out career move, right? Sometimes you take a leap of faith and, like throwing pasta at the wall, see what sticks.
In very short succession I started hearing about this man. He visited our office one day and we all stood to greet him when he entered the room. Were we told to stand? Absolutely not. We weren’t told anything for that matter, other than he was coming in for a visit. It was a natural reaction to someone walking into a room you had an innate desire to respect. I can’t explain it any other way.
Fast forward several years, and our parent company, Boone Newspapers, Inc., initiated a series of company-wide weekly training sessions for staff across 84 newspapers. For the last few years on our weekly Zoom calls, I’ve had the pleasure of hearing the most profound feedback from this man I believe I’ve ever had the opportunity to witness. At some later point I was lucky enough to be brought into a second management call which meant I now sat front row for a double dose of honest, genuine, thought-provoking advice each week. He never spoke very long but when he did it was always deeply meaningful. The entire team hung onto every word. Our interest was not for show. He spoke from the heart and always left us with something to think about to make our operations better than the day before. It was, again, that innate desire to listen and respect someone who spoke only words that mattered.
As most of you know, a lot changed for me on Oct. 7, 2022 when I accepted the general manager position with TPI. What most people don’t know is prior to accepting the position I got a call saying this man had requested I ride down with Kenneth to his home in Lowndes County to chat. If you recall the admiration I have for this person you understand the nervous energy in the car that day.
I somehow managed to keep my composure and will be forever grateful for the impromptu golf cart tour of the property that helped calm my nerves. Afterward, the three of us chatted for a couple hours about the future and how he envisioned my role. Knowing this wasn’t my background, he assured me he would be my advocate. Any hesitation I had before about stepping into the unknown was completely gone. If this man who had so much going on would take the time to mentor and advocate for me, how could I not accept? How am I so blessed to have someone of his caliber invite me to his home to tell me what he could do for me? How does that even happen?
Today this man is in all of our thoughts. On Monday, Kenneth Boone’s dad, Mr. (Jim) Boone, passed away. I can’t imagine the void he leaves with his family if I feel this way in the short time I’ve gotten to know him. Mr. Boone was a legendary man in the media industry, and even more so in the people business.