It was recently brought to my attention that due to ongoing negotiations between Express Scripts on behalf of the Department of Defense and independently owned pharmacies, these pharmacies may be unable to provide prescriptions for TRICARE patients. This could restrict pharmacy access for millions of people all over the country, including many throughout Alabama.
I’ve joined other Congressional colleagues in writing a letter to the administration official in charge of this matter formally seeking answers about this announcement. Until this issue is resolved, my staff and I can help you locate other pharmacies where you can purchase your prescriptions or learn more about how to receive your prescriptions through the mail. I strongly encourage anyone who is affected to call or come by any of my district offices. We will do all we can to help.
I love our nation, but I am greatly concerned about our future. We are facing record-high inflation, crime is rampant, energy and gas prices are punishing, and illegal border crossings are truly unprecedented. With Democrats running Washington, things don’t appear to be getting better.
Fortunately, Republicans have a plan called the Commitment to America to get back on the right track with an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom, and a government that’s accountable. I was able to discuss our plan in town halls across our district in August and will be holding more town halls this month. I encourage you to visit CommitmentToAmerica.com to learn more.
Congress just passed a short-term government funding bill that punts a long-term bill until the lame duck session, after the November elections but before the new (likely Republican) Congress. This is a clear scheme to bypass accountability and stuff billions in new funding to the Biden Administration before the new Congress begins.
The Democrat funding bill includes $728 billion for a Department of Defense more focused on climate change and woke ideology than recruitment and readiness. They continue to force service members who don’t want to take the COVID vaccine out of their jobs as the Army, Navy and Marine Corps all miss their fiscal year recruiting goals. It does not serve the American interest. Until Congress begins serving the American people and not itself, things won’t get any better.
The federal government can be a difficult maze to navigate. That’s why my office is available to help if you are having an issue with Social Security benefits, veterans’ services, passports, or any other federal matter. I hope you’ll stop by one of my district offices in Wetumpka, Dothan, or Andalusia, call 334-478-6330, or visit barrymoore.house.gov if we can be of assistance. Since I took office, my staff has resolved over 1,800 cases, and I’d love to help you too.
