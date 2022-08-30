A year ago, as Afghanistan feel, doomed by the Doha Deal with the Taliban signed in 2020, I was thinking of a close friend’s story from graduate school.  An Ngo Lang and her family fled South Vietnam in 1975, coming to America.  Her story says a lot about the evacuation and resettling in the U.S.  Now she’s writing a book about the role of the U.S. military in that event.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in Georgia. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is @JohnTures2.

