Next week we will celebrate Halloween and that means my wife will be ready to decorate for Christmas. We’re one of those families that has Santa holding a jack-o’-lantern while sitting at the Thanksgiving table with pilgrims. Already I’m dreading handling all those boxes of decorations because my sweet bride has to look through every one of them to make sure she isn’t missing anything.
I made the silly suggestion we take one holiday at a time. You know, do Halloween then wait a few weeks then celebrate Thanksgiving and finally look forward to Christmas. She just sat there staring at me with unblinking eyes like I was an alien. To her, Halloween is the start of the Christmas season and that is final. Any deviation is out of the question and can result in bodily harm if pursed.
Last Christmas she was sick and going through some intensive rehab at Chapman’s Healthcare for a few months. That meant she missed decorating and I can already tell she intends to make up for that loss this year. When you have 747 boxes of Christmas decorations, you can bet there is going to be a lot of stuff used.
I’m just going to forget about Halloween and Thanksgiving and save myself a lot of grief and start moving boxes with a big smile and happy anticipation. It’s going to happen anyway and I might as well accept the inevitable. Poor ole jack-o’-lantern and the pilgrims are just out of luck this year. Oh well, I did get to observe the Fourth of July.
Many of our churches are having special nights on Halloween so I might drop by one or two of them and scarf up some goodies. At least I’ll have all that sugar to help give me a little energy when I start. There is nothing like high caloric sugar candy soaked in No. 5 red dye to get a man kicked off.
Also, I’ve come to the conclusion those sappy Hallmark Christmas movies are a part of this obsession. We have to either watch every one of them as they air or DVR them to view later. Every one of them is the same theme and I can’t wait until the final kiss that signals the end of the film. I think I had rather be carrying boxes and chomping on candy than sitting through another one of them.
The Bible says there is a season and time for all things. The reason the Bible wrote this was to remind us of our priorities and the shortness of life. Already people are posting the number of days left until Christmas and the countdown is on.
Let me remind you of another priority with a countdown, this world will pass away when the Lord returns. We can get so caught up in worldly calendars we forget the eternal timetable of God that says His Son is going to return. Christ wants us to celebrate a full and happy life, but He also wants us to remember He is in charge of eternity.
In all our rushing toward these holidays let’s be faithful to the One who gave us life and not forget to take time out and let Him be with us.
OK, I just checked out the Christmas decorations and realized they haven’t been touched in two years. I have no idea where anything is located, what the strange writing on the boxes means or what I did with the tree. I guess it’s a good thing we are stating early because it’ll take me until Thanksgiving to sort through the mess I made when I stored it. I think I’ll just grab a Snickers bar, sit down and watch a Christmas movie and see if I can get inspired.