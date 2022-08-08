The oft-overused description of “game changer” is applied to a lot of people in a variety of situations, but this past week a television icon celebrated his 100th birthday. He is still considered to be the most influential TV producer of all time.
Norman Lear’s name is synonymous with another term – “groundbreaking.”
Lear’s early life could not have foretold what kind of influence he would have on the entertainment world.
The son of Ukrainian-Russian parents, Lear and his sister were raised by their mother, as the father had gone to prison when Lear was only nine years old. After high school graduation, Norman attended college for a time, but enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces after World War II broke out. He served in the European theater and flew 52 combat missions over Germany.
Following the war, Lear began a career in public relations. Though he had grown up in Connecticut and Massachusetts, he decided to settle in California, where he knew a first cousin in Los Angeles whose husband was a comedy writer. Lear sold family photos and home furnishings door-to-door while also working on some comedy sketches with his relative, Ed Simmons. Simmons and Lear were hired to write for the comedy team of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, and became the writers of their show, The Colgate Comedy Hour, for three years. Later, Lear wrote for series starring Celeste Holm, Martha Raye, Tennessee Ernie Ford, and Henry Fonda.
By the early 1970s, Lear had also written and directed a couple of films including the dark comedy “Cold Turkey,” starring Dick Van Dyke. He had another pet project, however, that totally went against all the writing and producing he had been doing since he arrived in L.A. – a situation comedy that would in some ways be a throwback to the early days of television, while moving the medium into territory heretofore unknown to audiences.
This project would become known as “All in the Family,” which began in 1971 and ran until 1983. The show took place on a single set (most scenes took place in the living room), and was recorded live in front of a studio audience. That part had been done before. But the subject matter, from the pilot episode onward, would be truly game-changing and groundbreaking.
Character actor Carroll O’Connor starred as Archie Bunker, with Jean Stapleton as his wife Edith; Sally Struthers as his daughter Gloria; and Rob Reiner as son-in-law Mike “Meathead” Stivic as they lived in a changing neighborhood in Queens. The working-class Archie and his family depicted issues that had never been considered suitable for American network television: homosexuality, racism, infidelity, abortion, cancer, rape, menopause, religion, politics, antisemitism, and nearly any other available taboo subject. What is most astounding about the show is, despite what could be very heavy subject matter, the writing and acting was so good that even today when magazines such as TV Guide release their lists of greatest television characters of all time, Archie Bunker almost always winds up at number one.
Armed with Emmy wins and Nielsen ratings to back them up, Lear became the most in-demand creative force in Hollywood. His next project was about the Watts junk dealer Fred Sanford and his son Lamont in “Sanford and Son,” starring Redd Foxx and Demond Wilson.
Speaking of spinoffs, the term was never really used before the Lear universe of television shows. “All in the Family” begat “Maude,” which ran for six seasons starring Bea Arthur as ‘limousine liberal’ Maude Findlay, with Bill Macy as her appliance-store husband Walter and Adrienne Barbeau as her daughter Carol. While Bea Arthur was possibly the funniest woman on 1970s television, the series was also possibly the loudest show in TV history, with some episodes a non-stop assault of screaming and yelling.
“Maude” spun off “Good Times,” featuring the character of Florida Evans (Esther Rolle) and her husband James (John Amos) living with their family in a government housing project in Chicago. “Good Times” had one of the most successful breakout characters in J.J., played by Jimmie Walker. Dy-No-Mite! Additionally, the mothership “All in the Family” spun off the perhaps most successful series of the bunch, “The Jeffersons,” which starred Sherman Hemsley as dry cleaner George Jefferson accompanied by Isabel Sanford as long-suffering wife Louise “Weezy” Jefferson as they lived in a deluxe apartment in New York City.
As if writing and producing five series weren’t enough, in 1976, Lear began two more projects: the soap opera spoof “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” starring Louise Lasser; and “One Day at a Time,” starring Bonnie Franklin as a single mom to Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli. This series, which took place in Indianapolis, stayed on the air until 1985 and then was rebooted with Rita Moreno leading an all-Latino cast starting in 2017.
No other writer or producer dominated television the way Lear did in the 1970s. And despite not being involved in weekly television since the 1980s when these series ended their runs, he’s remained remarkably active as a film producer and owner of various production entities. His work remains relevant even today and, despite courting controversy with his original stable of programs, proved that one can handle even the touchiest of subjects with humor.