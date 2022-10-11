Columnist

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.

Even before the damaging revelations for a prominent political figure in Georgia became public, the concept of being “pro-life” in politics in America was on life-support. Now for American politics, and a wide swath of voters, what it means to be “pro-life” has functionally ceased to exist.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in Georgia. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is @JohnTures2.

Recommended for you