Remember 2009? Lo, these fourteen years have passed, and I have maintained a trusted companion that has seen me through times good and bad over this decade-and-a-half.
This device has been my friend when I had none. It has been on a sound system that played throughout every room in our house, and been played endlessly in each of the vehicles we’ve owned during that time on road trips all over the place.
No skips, no corrupted files, no problem. Consistent quality. Just good music.
But last month, my first-generation iPod touch bit the digital dust. And I’m still sad about it.
In 2009, I was hired to serve as the disc jockey for a class reunion and did not want to lug around a bunch of CD players to connect to the speakers at the place where I’d been employed to spin said discs.
I brought a player that had been gifted me by George “The DJ” Howell, who had used it for his various gigs around the River Region. George used fingernail polish to highlight the buttons so he could see them in the dark. It was a 1980s-era Sony CD player, a heavy little monster, but it worked great.
Still, I wanted to be able to shift between the CD player and some other device, so the purchase of the original iPod touch was made.
I spent several weeks taking every record and CD I had, transferring all of the songs to iTunes (the olden name of Apple Music). It took a long time to sync all of those files. There were like seven thousand songs on the device when I was done.
There were some changes through the years – Apple stopped servicing the device around 2012, so I was stuck with the last available operating system – but this iPod worked like a champ. When other things would break down, or when desktop computers or laptops or whatever other gadgets came and went, this 2009-era iPod rocked on.
I had curated playlists for jazz, blues, R&B, Broadway, country, rock, and everything in between. I had even put some of our band and choir performances on there. And though my family hated, absolutely despised, how I would put it on “shuffle” and let it randomly select an eclectic bunch of songs to play through the house or on road trips, I think their musical education is probably a lot better than, say, most other people their age who might have a narrower choice of music.
I’d do it all over again for my own musical education.
Apple changed the game in 2001 when Steve Jobs introduced the iPod. The music industry was in a tailspin, fighting off Napster and Kazaa and a whole raft of pirates in the file-sharing culture. Record sales were down, cassette sales were going the way of the dodo, and compact discs were at a peak they’d never see again.
All of that changed immediately with the invention of the iPod. The streaming world we know today was made possible by this invention, as well as another from the Y2K era called Netflix.
Netflix was originally set up as a mail-order DVD service, similar to the old record clubs like Columbia House and RCA Music Service. Eventually, Netflix became a pioneer in streaming untold hours of content new and old.
Just last week, Netflix shut down its DVD service and mailed its final discs to loyal customers.
Right when my iPod died.
I suppose for those who seek beginnings or endings in things can perhaps see that, for this listener, the first generation of digital music devices have now become antiques along with the physical DVD and CD products themselves.
Thank you, first generation iPod touch.