One morning this past week I met with an older gentleman. He was a 91-year-old Navy veteran and just the salt of the earth. He told me that he doesn’t really recognize our country in many ways, that he can’t believe some of what is happening in our culture. He also said that he really hopes to make it two more years so he can vote for a different President. I told him I agreed, and I believe he’ll make it to the next election just fine.

Tags

Recommended for you