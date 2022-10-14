One morning this past week I met with an older gentleman. He was a 91-year-old Navy veteran and just the salt of the earth. He told me that he doesn’t really recognize our country in many ways, that he can’t believe some of what is happening in our culture. He also said that he really hopes to make it two more years so he can vote for a different President. I told him I agreed, and I believe he’ll make it to the next election just fine.
I had a similar visit with another man just the day before who also happens to be 91. He recently lost his wife of 69 years. He is a former State Senator himself and we talked about past days with legislation that he was proud of. But he was also from a different era and said that he remembers politics being far less polarizing.
Both conversations set me thinking. Has America changed? But truth be told, I’m three and a half decades younger than those two men and I agree with them. The sheer amount of change, sometimes just for the sake of change, has been amazing lately, and certainly not all for the better.
We are told so often by the progressive left that the nation we love is not loveable. In light of that persistent negative messaging and in the wake of my conversations with two men of the greatest generation, I asked myself, “is the American dream still alive?” For that matter, what is the American Dream? And is it still out there?
Ronald Reagan once said that “the American dream is not that every man must be level with every other man. The American dream is that every man must be free to become whatever God intends he should become”.
I have also seen the American Dream defined as “the belief that anyone, regardless of where they were born or what class they were born into, can attain their own version of success in a society in which upward mobility is possible for everyone.”
If we are going to see the next generation succeed, then we have to do all we can to dispel the notions that we must spend ourselves into oblivion giving so-called equitable shares to those who have been deemed somehow oppressed. All that is necessary to prep the fertile ground of the American Dream is remove obstacles and let ‘em run. Go ask Sebastian Guttierez.
