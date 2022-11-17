Schoolchildren all over the United States know the story: the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock and shared in the bountiful harvest of the Wompanoag Native Americans back in 1621.
Since then, Americans have been giving thanks at this time of year. And since President Roosevelt moved the holiday to the fourth Thursday in November in 1941 (the holiday itself being proclaimed by President Lincoln nearly 80 years prior), we have celebrated Thanksgiving on this day.
These golden autumn days are so glorious, so beautiful; we have much to be grateful for, but sometimes it seems that grace runs in short supply. However, my hope for you today is that you will thoughtfully consider what it means to be not only a Tallasseean, but an Alabamian; not only an Alabamian but an American; not only an American but a citizen of the world. And while you’re thinking of others, be thankful for them, too – the ones who make you mad or the ones who hurt your feelings just as much as the ones who make you smile or the ones who are in your care.
Everyone reading this newspaper has a family to be thankful for, as well. I tell my music students all the time that when their mom and dad look at them, they silently say to themselves, “this is the best part of us.” Every single one of us is the best part of our collective raising – our parents, siblings, teachers, co-workers, and other influences. And it all happens, every day, in the greatest nation on Earth.
I found this prayer online: “Father in Heaven, Creator of all and source of all goodness and love, please look kindly upon us and receive our heartfelt gratitude in this time of giving thanks. Thank you for all the graces and blessings. You have bestowed upon us, spiritual and temporal: our faith and religious heritage. Our food and shelter, our health, the loves we have for one another, our family and friends. Dear Father, in Your infinite generosity, please grant us continued graces and blessing throughout the coming year. This we ask in the Name of Jesus, Your Son and our Brother. Amen.”
And so, let us pause before we graze at the Thanksgiving trough to be grateful to that all-powerful and ever-living God who has allowed us to live in such a beautiful place; who has granted us the grace to get by under sometimes difficult circumstances; and whose Master Plan our lives are but a part.
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and co-hosts the “Saturday Morning Show with Michael Bird and Scott Adcock” on WACQ-AM 580 and FM 101.1.
