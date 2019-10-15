Last weekend we held Lake Martin Living’s inaugural Art Walk throughout downtown Alexander City and had a successful turnout and enjoyable event — despite a short rain shower in the middle of the day.
Oftentimes we forget how much behind-the-scenes work goes into the planning and organizing of events and just how much this community chips in as a team effort. As attendees, we just get to enjoy the fruits of others’ labor, and that’s how it should be.
I would be remiss if I didn’t give credit where credit was due though. I want to give a huge shoutout to Main Street Alexander City for being our presenting sponsor. Executive director Stacey Jeffcoat worked tirelessly with me to try to prepare the best event possible and spotlight our downtown. Main Street board members Larkin Radney and Joanna Banks were a huge help with setup and breakdown, and I couldn’t be more grateful.
I also want to thank Benjamin Russell students Miya Brown and Adrianna Gilmore who gave up a couple hours of their Saturday to help out. They manned our information booth and kept me sane knowing they were holding down the fort.
While some may think TPI staff are just “supposed to be” at every event (because let’s face it, we pretty much are), there are times when we too are working “off the clock” simply to help out. Of course, Betsy Iler deserves equal credit for working with me through the entire process of bringing this event to fruition.
Elle Fuller and Audra Spears worked behind-the-scenes leading up the event, producing our promotional videos, ads and brochures and making sure we took advantage of social media to spread the word.
Gabrielle Jansen was a huge help toward the end of the event day collecting artwork, breaking down exhibits and doing whatever was needed.
Also, newspaper managing editor Santana Wood and sports editor Lizi Arbogast (along with her boyfriend, Charles) donated a lot of their time to help with the event as well — and they were coming off a 12-hour day that ended at about 2 a.m. the night before thanks to Friday night football. I am lucky to call them great friends as well co-workers.
The Alexander City Board of Education allowed us to use its display boards to exhibit art on the streets, and the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and Alexander City Theatre II lent us easels for additional display assistance.
A huge thank you goes to Kenneth Boone and Ralph Frohsin for taking the time to judge the contest. I know that’s not an easy job with all of our community’s talented artists.
Tom Gassaway and Rocky Lucas provided live entertainment throughout the day, which added to the ambiance.
The Lake Martin Area United Way was kind enough to allow us to use its conference room for our reception which had a great turnout.
Lastly, and certainly not least, our downtown businesses played a huge role in this year’s event, and I couldn’t be more appreciative. Ocie & Belle’s and Fermenter’s Market opened up their businesses as exhibit locations, along with Lake Martin Pizza Co., Coffee Corner on Main and Emporium Wine — all three of which also donated food and/or wine to our awards reception.
Carlisle’s and Carib Kitchen also donated some delicious fare to the reception. Downtown merchants including Cloud Nine, Makers Market, Downtown Girl, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Half Moon Market & Interiors, JR’s, Shay Donna Aesthetics and Frohsin’s Clothier doubled as voting locations for our People’s Choice award and donated door prizes for the reception.
Thank you also to all the artists who submitted work to our contest and everyone who attended and supported the event.
While there are some things to tweak for next year, we couldn’t have done it on our own without the help of this community.