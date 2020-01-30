Sunday afternoon, the world stopped.
News of Kobe Bean Bryant’s passing tore through the news cycle like a buzz saw.
When the news first broke, I, like many others, didn’t believe it. It couldn’t be true. One of the biggest stars the game has ever seen and a top-10 all-time player couldn’t leave us, especially just a few years after he retired.
As the day continued, the news became even more heartbreaking as we learned his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was with him in the horrific helicopter crash.
As a sports fan extremist, I have to be honest and say I wasn’t a fan of Bryant much of his career. The sexual assault case in Colorado, running Shaquille O’Neal off and demanding to be traded left a sour taste in my mouth for years. It also didn’t help my dad is a diehard Boston Celtics fan. Although we weren’t fans of Bryant, we certainly respected his game to the fullest.
Bryant was callused and never satisfied with just winning. He wanted to dominate. Bryant’s competitive drive forced him to get the absolute best out of his opponent so he could beat you and say he beat you at your best. Today’s game is too friendly and buddy-buddy; it’s not the Wild West like we remember with Bryant and Kevin Garnett cursing and bullying guys up and down the court.
The last couple days have been harder than I ever thought they would be.
The way the world has reacted and responded reminds me too much of Princess Diana. America doesn’t have kings and queens to go along with other royalty, so our athletes are our prized jewels. Sunday we lost our Hope Diamond.
My mind has been in somewhat of a fog since, having to come to grips with my own mortality and the mortality of those around me. An incident like this makes you more appreciative of people in our lives. It’s sad this is what it takes for us to be nicer to one another, but that’s life.
The game lost a legend and even though his career on the court was finished, we were just beginning to see greatness prevail from Bryant in other ways.
Bryant is the most recognizable athlete in the world and the biggest ambassador for basketball we have seen, praising and recognizing the talent in the WNBA as well as the NBA.
The saddest part for me personally, what gets me choked up is there are many the great athletes who are currently playing looked up to Bryant, not Michael Jordan, and now, there are the thousands of hours of advice those players and the game will never get to hear again.
As far as the Greatest of All-Time conversation, Bryant is going to be elevated. If you had asked me Saturday where Bryant ranks all time, I would have said seventh or eighth and I still believe that. What I also believe is people will give him the nod over Lebron James and deservingly so.
Bryant was much more than a basketball player. He was a father, a mentor, an Academy Award winner and one of the smartest athletes we have ever seen. We should all take a piece out of Bryant’s book: Whatever you are doing today, be the best to ever do it.
Him and everyone on board the helicopter that day will be greatly missed.
Thank you, Kobe.