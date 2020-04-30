Everyone is upset COVID-19 has gotten into the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home.
It has been a week since the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs announced nearly 100 residents and staff of the home tested positive for COVID-19 and eight residents died due to the coronavirus.
Everyone is offering up prayers. Everyone is offering anything and everything to try and solve the issue to save lives, but an act by the Alexander City Fire Department visually displayed the support the veterans and staff the entire community has of the home.
Alexander City fire chief Reese McAlister said it best.
“We had to do something,” McAlister said.
While the flag raising doesn’t equal what the fire department has done in transporting our heroes to get help, it also doesn’t equal what the staff at Bill Nichols has done to help our heroes. It doesn’t equal what nurses and doctors have done at other facilities for our nation’s heroes.
But what it does is give a visual representation of what we all feel and want to say to those veterans and staff at the Bill Nichols Veterans Home, which is “We have your back.”
And what better way than to let those in the trenches at Bill Nichols see it by raising the red, white and blue for all to see, especially those inside the building.
To the Alexander City Fire Department, the community thanks you for showing the support we all have for our veterans.