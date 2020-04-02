Several professions have stepped up immensely since the coronavirus outbreak has made its way to the U.S. One of the seemingly under-appreciated professions during this pandemic is teachers.
Teachers spend most of their summer vacations and other breaks making lesson plans and making sure their schedules are in the best interest of their students. Giving students the necessary time to learn several lessons is no easy task, yet the teachers handle it and handle it well.
All of this was thrown out the window when the outbreak prevented students from attending school for the rest of the school year. Now teachers are scrambling to adapt their content whether with lectures, in-class participation or hands-on skills to fit the online classroom instruction necessary to finish out the semester.
Teachers also have to decide what instruction and lessons get cut because of the circumstances, which can be a disadvantage to students depending on the classes. Along with this issue teachers are working tirelessly to help those students who might have conditions that may alter their learning capabilities at home.
Communicating with students while also being open-minded about student situations can cause for some long nights for educators. They now have limited resources and are using them to the best of their abilities.
Thank the teachers and educators you know. They are now working remotely and doing everything they can to ensure their students can continue to learn in safer environments.