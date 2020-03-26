A small but loud public perception has placed educators squarely in its crosshairs. It might seem self-evident that because of our current coronavirus situation, the path of least resistance is the best choice. It’s reasonable to consider that some are thinking, “Things are hard enough — might as well make the class easier.”
As you might expect, this burning match of perception has reached the oily rags of social media, fueled by highly shared, provocatively titled blog articles such as “Please do a bad job of putting your courses online” and “Welcome to your hastily prepared college course.” In short, there’s a growing expectation that educators will simply salvage the semester.
However, these perceptions seem to point in one clear direction and it’s not minimalism. Students, parents, everyone is fearful of change but especially educators. They fear the inequality that comes with distance learning. They’re afraid that distance learning will become the new norm for colleges and universities. They’re concerned that some faculty aren’t made for delivering instruction online. They’re anxious to ensure that students in need continue to receive reasonable accommodations.
When these and related concerns are combined, it’s clear that educators aren’t focused on salvaging but rather collectively thinking about success in the wake of being dealt a challenging hand. Students do not need us to make it easy for them; they need us to provide them with the steps to reach success, even in difficult times.
Educators are charged with locating a modicum of normalcy in less-than-ideal conditions. Fun fact: That’s an overwhelming majority of the educational process under typical conditions. This new constraint — slowing the coronavirus through isolation — certainly adds another layer of complexity. Fortunately, educators have a track record for overcoming adversity.
College-level educators routinely face challenges, make it work, (quietly) celebrate our successes and grow from our struggles; we want our students to follow suit.
So, how are educators planning to respond to this epidemic? The plan is to simply focus on students and their learning — two constants in education. Without students, there are no state mandates or delivery methods. In education, students and their learning come first.
We cannot speak for the entire higher education industry; however, this focus of putting student learning first has always played a central role among our colleagues at Central Alabama Community College. As sentinels on the front line of higher education, it’s reasonable to infer that the vast majority of educators feel the same way. Why would a pandemic thwart any intrinsic calling?
Let’s pull back the curtain briefly to describe what some of our fellow educators are doing at CACC. We’ll preface our observations by saying that ironically, while many of us were on spring break this past week, rest was the furthest thing from our minds.
For starters, there has been a barrage of communication between the faculty, their superiors and the students. Every time we pick up our phones there’s a new email, text message chain, chat, Facebook message, video conference invitation, conference call, etc. All are intended to share information.
As always, we continue to experiment with technology to aid the teaching-learning process; however, the fact that many educational companies are allowing teachers to incorporate new technologies into their classes (for free) means that we’ve been busy testing. Some work well; some do not. These discoveries only happen to people motivated enough to work during a break, to troubleshoot so the students don’t have to.
Many faculty are knee-deep into the logistics of online instruction. Not everyone has had the opportunity to try teaching via distance education, so some are attempting to tackle this massive learning curve right now. At CACC, the distance education veterans are coordinating with our IT team to ensure testing software is secure.
Many of us faculty are also in the midst of academic advising. Although the coronavirus is threatening to derail society, there are millions of undergraduates in need of assistance, planning the next step(s) in the educational process. Students must be oriented toward registering for the courses that best align with their career paths and we must be there to guide (virtually).
According to famed composer David Holsinger, the educational community was effectively asked to redesign in a day and the teachers’ collective response has been incredible.
In the end, we know that it won’t be perfect but as long as we continue to put our students and their learning first (and we’re certain we will), society can rest assured that we’re favoring success over salvage.
Jeremy M. Carr and Heather Johnson are instructors at CACC.