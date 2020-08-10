It’s important to learn about candidates running for office.
The Outlook is giving you that chance Monday night as we host a local candidate forum for Alexander City’s municipal election. We will go live on our Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Monday and you’ll be able to watch all the candidates share their case.
All mayor and city council candidates have been invited and will be answering questions on local issues. There will even be a chance for you to ask questions live, if time permits. Most of all, this is going to serve as a time for you to learn about who is running for local office. The city council and mayor are ultimately in charge of what happens with our city. If you want to make sure the right people are in the right seats, you need to learn who to vote for.
If you are going to complain about absolutely anything our governments control or things your taxpayer dollars go to, you better be at the polls this year — and one of those days is coming up real soon for our area municipal elections.
Voting is a crucial part of our democracy. It gives us a chance to choose leaders and representatives who will do things that are important to us. Why would you take that chance away from yourself by not voting? If you don’t vote, someone else is making decisions for you.
Your vote is more powerful than you can imagine. Don’t believe me?
Kevin Entze, a police officer from Washington, lost a GOP primary by one vote out of more than 11,700 votes cast. Entze found out one of his fellow officers forgot to mail in his ballot, according to npr.org.
“He left his ballot on his kitchen counter and it never got sent out,” Entze said.
Never forget the power one individual has. Every vote truly does count.
Going out to the polls and filling in those bubbles for the candidates we believe in allow us to tell the government what we want it to do. We have that power and it’s not one we should take lightly.
Do you think Alex City needs more high-paying jobs? Vote for the guy or gal who believes that’s important. Maybe you believe in someone whose platform focuses on economic development. Well, vote for the person who stands behind that. Do you think taxpayer dollars are going to waste? Vote for a person who promises to put them to good use. It’s really that simple.
Not voting also causes you to lose your voice. We all want to be heard in our lives. We all want to make a difference. But then when it comes down to it, some of us don’t show up to the polls on Election Day. Then the person we wanted to be elected doesn’t earn the seat and we complain or we see issues in the way our government is being run and we complain. You have a right to vote and you have a right to complain, but you lose your right to complain if you don’t vote.
Each time you vote you are standing up to enact change. You’re standing up for our youngest generation who can’t vote yet. You’re being their voices and you’re making sure your own voice is heard.
Even if you don’t have time to watch our forum on Facebook Live on Monday evening, please take time to learn about local candidates before Aug. 25. The forum will also be posted to our website after it is broadcast so you can watch it later, anytime before the election.
Once you determine who to vote for, be sure and actually show up Aug. 25. Election Day is always on a Tuesday — a day in which I produce three newspapers in one day and often work 12-plus hours, but I always make time to show up.
Because I want my voice to be heard and I want yours to be heard too.
Santana Wood is managing editor of The Outlook.