Times are stressful.
First there are worries about getting sick. Are we taking enough precautions? Do we need to take more?
Then there are worries about money. Will I have a job tomorrow? Will I have money to keep food on the table, pay rent or pay utilities?
Many more questions are on the minds of many, but the point is we’re all uncertain about a lot right now. The coronavirus crisis has turned all of our lives upside down, but it doesn’t mean we need to bury ourselves in the worries of the day or be on the lookout for solutions 24/7. Doing so could do us in more than being diagnosed with COVID-19.
How do we remain sane in all of this?
We have to take time to relax. It might seem impossible as the bills stack up on the kitchen table but we can all take a few minutes every day to clear our heads.
It could be a walk in the yard or around the block.
How about picking up a book?
If you have children, enjoy their time at home. Spur their imaginations and join in the fun to see what you can come up with together. Maybe it’s new rules for Monopoly or Uno. Maybe it’s a game you haven’t taken out in a while or is it one you haven’t shared with your significant other or children yet.
Pull it out. It’s the perfect time to explore things in and around our homes.
Will these activities make the stress of the day disappear? No, but the activities with loved ones will help you realize again most of the other worries are just about money — and money can’t buy love.