Dear Editor,
As a weekly columnist for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc., I know I typically use my space on this page for snark and to give my mind a chance to unload for the amusement of my readers, also known by me as my “cousins”
But I want to pause all of that for a few moments.
I have a cousin who is in the final stages of her battle with cancer.
Not only is she close to me, but many residents of Tallapoosa County and the surrounding areas know her as well, as she is a dispatcher at the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
She’s awesome and good people and her husband is probably one of the funniest, most heartfelt people you’ll ever meet.
Even though I have a questionable relationship with organized religion, I’m a firm believer in the power of positive energy. I ask you keep these community members in your prayers, positive thoughts and on your heart.
Some folks are organizing a charity ride for her on Saturday. You don’t have to have a bike to join the party; my mom and aunt are going in a Jeep Compass. If you are free, please register and participate because all the money raised will go to this local couple in their time of need.
The ride information can be found on The Outlook’s website and also on my personal social media pages. It is being organized by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department.
Some smiles dim way too early.
It’s that simple.
Griffin Pritchard
Tallassee