Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund makes it easier for internet providers to reach the rural areas that normally wouldn't be worth their while. For the 25.1% of Tallapoosa and 30.5% of Coosa County residents without a broadband internet subscription, this is a key first step — it's one thing to not be able to afford internet, it's another thing entirely to not have the option to purchase it.
What the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund doesn't pay for is the internet subscriptions once those rural households do get broadband.
Luckily, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) pandemic benefit helps fill that gap. The Emergency Broadband Benefit, a temporary program, pays up to $50 per month to qualifying low-income households for broadband service and equipment.
"That's been a big help as well for folks that can afford broadband and Windstream certainly has taken advantage of that," said Stacy Hale, regional president of operations at Windstream, one of the three internet providers that received grants to connect Tallapoosa County earlier this month.
For the students who switched to virtual school this year, the workers who went remote or the entrepreneurs who started their own online business, the program is also worth taking advantage of. Households can apply at getemergencybroadband.org.