I may be only 24 years old — or as I told someone recently “well, just about 25” — but I have a few tidbits of wisdom tucked inside this brain of mine.
One important life lesson I’ve learned is the best things happen just outside your comfort zone.
A lot of things can make a person uncomfortable. Some of us don’t like public speaking; others get anxious in big crowds.
I’m both of those people but I’ve found time and time again those things are good for me.
I was asked to speak at the Alex City Rotary Club this week and while I was grateful to be asked, I was nervous as could be.
But not nearly nervous as I once would have been. I’ve been around the block speaking a few times and it gets easier every time.
I used to be completely petrified to get up in front of people in general. Standing there in front of a crowd, yikes. Plus having to speak on something for several minutes with them all intently staring at you? No thanks. Pass.
I’d lose my train of thought and completely forget what on Earth I was supposed to be talking about and forget my name for a second too.
One time Mama sent me off to class with a handkerchief covered in lavender essential oil. She’d read it helps you relax. Well, indeed it does, but it also had me literally almost falling asleep during my own speech because it relaxed me that much. Fail.
In high school speech class, I was totally OK getting points taken off for reading from my notecards the whole time. Had I not read from them, I’d be lost because my classmates staring at me made me forget it all.
It was a struggle and it wasn’t until I started having to speak in real-life situations I overcame my fear.
Mitch Sneed, my former and late editor, asked me to be a panelist with him at an Alabama Press Association conference my second year working at Tallapoosa Publishers.
It was an honor for little ole me to be sitting next to such talented intellectuals and know a crowd was listening to and interested in what I had to say. It was the same conference I’d met Mitch at the year prior that landed me this job and changed my life for the better.
It was tough but when it’s something like your profession that you know a whole lot about, it’s easier to speak on.
Then last year, I was fortunate enough to be asked to speak at the Dadeville Kiwanis Club meeting. I was nervous but felt much better once I actually got up there and did the dang thing.
Same goes for the Alex City Rotary Club meeting I spoke at this week. The more you do something, the easier it gets. Practice makes perfect is what they say after all.
During the Rotary meeting, I met a local woman whose son has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome — just like me. I was able to connect with her and the struggles she and her family went through before her son’s diagnosis as well as the ones they still face and the successes they can now celebrate after having a diagnosis.
Something as simple as connecting with a stranger made that 10 times more worth it to me. It was like a sign from God saying, “Hey, good thing you faced your fears. This happened for a reason.”
When I worked in sales — bless your hearts to my friends who are in that profession, it’s tough and I applaud you — I had to get out of my comfort zone a lot. But It was always the person I was terrified to speak to who ended up becoming my customer.
I’ve recently been doing a lot more reporting, which involves getting out into crowds, meeting more people and interviewing people. It’s always been a fear of mine despite being a journalist. But I’ve met so many great people because of it and I’ve learned once you just do it, it’s not that hard.
My first event I covered at The Outlook two years ago nearly gave me a panic attack. There were so many people and it was just nerve-racking.
Today I can cover anything without much hesitation. It doesn’t make me nervous anymore.
That’s how it goes. Get out there and just do it —whatever it may be in your case — and your fears will diminish.
Things always happen right outside your comfort zone. If you stay in it or even get to the edge, it’s not enough. You’ve gotta step right outside it and take the risks of being vulnerable and uncomfortable.
That’s where the good stuff happens and I promise, it gets easier every single time.
Don’t be scared. Face your fears head on. You’ll be glad you did.