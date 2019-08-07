School starts in Alexander City today and with that the Backpack Buddies program is preparing to get ready for the year.
The group started six years ago and gives students with food insecurities five meals, five desserts, five snacks, two fruits, one fruit juice and two breakfasts a week. School staff helps identify students who need help and also looks at students on the free and reduced lunch menus.
The program also helps give teenagers Christmas presents and students toiletries.
More than 100 students are signed up for the program and it costs more than $30,000 a year to fund it. The program costs about $1,000 a week and is funded through private donors and local churches.
Children in the area need our help and we should step up. Give some time to the project whether it’s financially or helping pack a bag.
The program recently received a donation from the Tallapoosa County Republican Party. Additionally, about 25 volunteers help pack backs.
While it’s sad some local children have food insecurities, this is a good program and we appreciate the people who are stepping up to fix it.
Support the backpack program because every bit helps. It’s heartbreaking to know so many students go to school hungry and live in food-insecure homes.
No one should go hungry throughout the day.