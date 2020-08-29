J
ust when we thought municipal election season was over, we’ve got three mayor’s race runoffs in Tallapoosa County.
Looks like we’ll have to hold on a little while longer, y’all. The good thing is, for the most part, our local races haven’t been dirty. It hasn’t been your typical run-of-the-mill evil election season where everybody is out to get the other.
Or I could’ve been living under a rock — or just stuck at my desk for far too long the last few weeks during all the campaigning, which is highly likely.
That being said, let’s not get dirty now. It’s no time for that. However, it is time to get educated. If you went to your polling place and just filled in one of the bubbles because you’ve “heard” that may be the right candidate or “that’s who everyone you know is voting for” or “that’s the person who on paper seems most qualified” or even “that’s the person who will enact change,” you need to have more information and have a new mindset next time you vote.
What does change mean? And what qualifications truly qualify someone to run a city? And just because your friends and family voted for so and so doesn’t mean you should.
Luckily, The Outlook is working on a pretty extensive runoff coverage plan, so you won’t have to look too far to dig deep about the candidates.
We are talking about hosting a mayor’s forum/debate, going to do in-depth interviews and much more. By the time Oct. 6 gets here, you are going to know for a fact who you’re voting for, what they stand for, and what they’re going to do for our city. You won’t be filling in a bubble just to fill it in, and you certainly won’t be sitting at home deciding voting isn’t all that important.
You’ll know these candidates up, down, left, right and inside out and you’ll empower yourself and your neighbors by getting out to the polls to enact change and vote for the person you think can help our city move forward.
It’s disappointing to see low voter turnout when municipal elections come around only every four years. The mayor and city council have everything to do with what happens in our city, its future and everything in between.
If you didn’t go vote Tuesday, please make plans to do so in October and educate yourself on the candidates until then.
We’ve got plenty of time and I personally can’t wait to see how this all plays out.
We deserve a mayor who fits the bill. You all deserve to know exactly who you’re voting for, and that’s what our duty to you will be until Oct. 6.
Stay tuned.
Santana Wood is managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers’ newspapers. She can be reached at santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com