The wait is finally over; you can breathe again. Football is back, and just in the nick of time. We all needed it.
As a high school player, the first game jitters were always there for me at the start of a new season and sleep the night before the first game was scarce. Until that ball kicked off on return or coverage, the butterflies in my stomach would make me almost hurl from nervousness. Once that first contact was made, all the anxiousness was gone and it was just another game.
I still get that feeling the mornings my favorite college or NFL team starts the season. The excitement is the reason we watch and play. The goose bumps as the band strikes up and pompoms get to shaking is euphoria on earth, a drug I wish I could have every day. I woke up with that feeling Thursday as the new high school season kicked off with the renewal of one of the biggest rivalries in the state, Reeltown-Tallassee.
The Reeltown-Tallassee game lived up to every bit of the hype. The crowd was rocking and the players were getting chippy with one another. The game was a back-and-forth momentum swinger and even went into overtime. In the end Reeltown got the better of Tallassee and took home the King of the Tallapoosa trophy home.
It was incredible to see the Rebels and the Tigers battle it out after 17 years of not meeting on the gridiron. To experience that kind of game from the sidelines was the best way to start another great season of America’s true pastime.
Football is the time of year friends and family gather to spark up the barbecue for the first time since the Fourth of July, cooking Southern cuisine that feeds the soul while pregame shows and laughter fill our spirits.
Fans and players alike tend to have pregame rituals that are essential to the religion that is football. For me, watching football on TV is accompanied by jerseys — even for the dogs — face painted and chicken wings, and that’s just the pregame.
I’m a fan of football on any level; in fact, my love for the game of football grew when I moved to Alabama more than I would have ever imagined and I’m not the only one. Going to Bryant-Denny and hearing the roar of the crowd as the ball kicked off — “Roll Tide” or Auburn games and seeing an eagle fly around the stadium while fans simultaneously pound pompoms into the sky blew my mind as a child and, to be honest, still does today.
Reeltown has earned the bragging rights for at least another year, and by the time you read this Saturday morning either Horseshoe Bend or Wadley will claim bragging rights after renewing their rivalry Friday night. It’s a new season and there’s a lot to prove. The young men who suit up on Friday nights have been waiting nine months to right wrongs, get revenge or prove not only to themselves but others they have what it takes; who knows, maybe the next J.E. “Hot” O’Brien is waiting to show himself.
To most of us, the season never lasts as long as we think it should; so with COVID-19 consistently teasing us with the possibility of taking away football, it’s important we enjoy this first week. Soak it all in and say a prayer for the players.
If the price we have to pay to have football is 50% capacity at stadiums and wearing a mask, sign me up because it’s better than no football at all. If we all do our part in protecting one another through social distancing and wearing our masks in public, we can continue to play the game that means so much to so many of us.
Ryne Gallacher is a sports writer for The Outlook.