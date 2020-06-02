At the core, people are people.
In our very deepest, darkest corners of our hearts, we’re humans — raw, honest, vulnerable creatures.
We wish we were all the same and equal. We wish we could say race isn’t an issue and nobody sees colors — it’s 2020 after all, aren’t we past that? That’s what some may think, but we know that’s not true.
At The Outlook, we want you to know we acknowledge the black community has been fighting a battle for far too long that should’ve ended a long time ago.
We see you and we hear you. In fact, we hope to hear from you and many others.
In the coming editions of The Outlook, we’ll talk to people in our community and those advocating for better lives and equal treatment for all people. Through our interviews, we’ll look to identify issues and try to explore solutions to stop the imbalances. We want to explain with a measured and reasoned approach how our community views these issues and what solutions we should explore.
This is a raw and emotional issue and our aim is to provide perspective and understanding resulting in mutual cooperation to reach a common goal — fair treatment for everyone.
We hope to achieve that by doing what we do best — telling your stories.
If you have a story idea, send it our way. If you have a perspective about current events that you feel needs to be heard, send us a letter or a guest column to editor@alexcityoutlook.com. And keep in mind our objective is to initiate a thoughtful, productive community discussion. We want everyone to be an equal part of our community and help us all understand and address the issues facing us today.
We want to help your voices be heard, and that’s exactly what we intend to do over the coming weeks and beyond.