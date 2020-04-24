The Senate passed a record $2 trillion dollar stimulus bill, as did the House, and President Donald Trump signed it. It’s estimated over 150 million households will receive stimulus checks.
Nevertheless, a Facebook poster ranted black people should reject the check. Hmm, but everyone else should accept a check?
The poster failed to provide a rationale for his assertion. Instead, he ratcheted his rhetoric by claiming any black person who accepts a stimulus check is a Judas. Really? In America’s history, millions have received IRS refund checks, Social Security checks, military retirement checks, etc. Why draw the line at COVID-19 checks?
“One of the best ways to safeguard yourself from being deceived is always to form the habit of looking at things for yourself, listening to things for yourself, thinking for yourself, before you try and come to any judgment.” — Malcolm X
I find his counsel invigorating, akin to the elation a parched traveler feels when he or she has discovered a gushing cold water spring. I’ll evaluate the post using Malcolm’s approach.
First, President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama signed stimulus bills to resuscitate sluggish economies and incite spending. Therefore, Trump’s done nothing abnormal or altruistic. Furthermore, does anyone believe he’s siphoning money from his checking account then writing checks?
However, “USA Today” reported Trump suggested to treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin Trump’s name appear on the paper checks. On Monday, the treasury department agreed — another dubious first and a vulgar ego display, even for Trump. He continues to provide observers a multiplicity of reasons to deride and to denounce his deeds. But that’s unrelated to black people or any people accepting a government check.
Judas Iscariot lived, traveled and ate with Christ while observing Him work miracles for three years. He exploited his Christ association. John 12:6 NLT, “Not that he cared for the poor; he was a thief, and since he was in charge of the disciples’ money, he often stole some for himself.” Satan exerted spiritual judo on Judas by using Judas’ greed to flip him, whereby Judas approached the leading priests and captains with his indecent proposal. How much would they would pay him to betray Christ with a traitorous and treacherous kiss? Judas, his money lust abated for the moment, executed the vilest betrayal in world history.
After Judas accomplished his deed, he epitomized mens rea, a Latin legal phrase, which means a guilty mind. It’s a fundamental principle of criminal law a crime consists of both a mental and a physical element. His remorse for betraying the holy Christ overwhelmed him. He sought to remove his reproach by flinging the 30 pieces of silver into the temple to implicate his co-conspirators. However, they told Judas they didn’t care about his sorrow; that was his problem — their sentiments bit like a South Pole winter. Guilt laden but unrepentant, Judas trudged out into the inky blackness and hanged himself.
Stimulus check recipients don’t hang with Trump. They’ve gleaned no benefit from him. However, they must pay rent and buy groceries. Thus, to describe them as betrayers, akin to Judas, is revolting.
A non-partisan congressional committee unearthed sordid sweetheart deal — millionaires and billionaires are slated to reap over 80% of the benefits from a tax law change burrowed in the coronavirus economic relief package. A Fox40 report noted over 43,000 millionaires will reap savings of $70.3 billion or about $1.6 million each, according to the joint committee on taxation. That’s revolting.
I’ve worked and paid taxes since I was 13 years old. If I receive a stimulus check, I’m keeping it and not praising Trump.
After all, my forbears never did get their mule and 40 acres.
Marc D. Greenwood is a Camp Hill resident and weekly columnist for The Outlook.