An assortment of Christmas Eve thoughts for you to read as an excuse to get away from your intrusive family who is visiting. Consider it my gift to you:
All-Star game produces many greats
As a member of the AHSAA Radio Network, I have had the privilege of calling many incredible players at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. Household names from the college and even the NFL scene like Jameis Winston, Rashaan Evans, AJ McCarron, OJ Howard and Daron Payne are just a few I’ve gotten to see.
But no payer impressed me at that contest as much as wide receiver AJ Brown did for Mississippi in 2015. That kid was the brightest light in a literal galaxy of stars on the field that day. Now, Brown is beginning to spread his wings in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans. This guy will be a serious problem for defensive backs for years to come. I am truly grateful I got to see him up close all those years ago.
SEC games could be on ESPN
Word is ESPN (or rather Disney) will be acquiring the rights of SEC games away from CBS.
That’s huge for the league schools as it will mean significantly more money per year and I am also guessing it is big for the fans. Most of them would rather Daffy Duck do the color commentary versus Gary Danielson.
Recruiting scene taking center stage
Speaking of the SEC, the conference dominated the recruiting scene yet again. Six of the top eight teams in the 247 Sports recruiting rankings were Southeastern Conference teams.
In other words, the SEC is going to undoubtedly be the best league in the land for the foreseeable future.
As for Alabama’s signing class, it was certainly strong again. However, talent-wise, it may not be in the top five or six classes as far as Saban’s classes go.
But it is definitely high on quality-character kids. Bryce Young and Jase McClellan are two examples of unreal players who are even better people.
This group is littered with kids just like them.
While accumulating talent is crucial to winning titles, if you don’t have the right attitudes, all of the talent in the world won’t matter.
LSU, Ohio to win in semifinals
My College Football Playoff predictions are LSU over Oklahoma, 43-40, and Ohio State wins against Clemson 39-35. Both games are instant classics.
By the way, if LSU does beat OU, that means the Bengal Tigers will be playing for their fourth national title in my lifetime. All four times will have been played in New Orleans. Weird.
Finally, and most importantly, Merry Christmas everyone. Have an awesome holiday season.