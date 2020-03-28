I’ve thought and I’ve thought and I’ve thought about what in the world I want to use this space for today.
This week I’ve had so many thoughts. I’ve wished more people were taking the coronavirus pandemic more seriously. I’d be lying if I hadn’t had some thoughts of fear because I’m immune-compromised as is my family. I’ve worried about others who are at risk. I’ve thought about my role as a journalist and how important the news is right now. I’ve thought about the kindness so many have displayed and how wonderful our community is.
On top of that, I’ve asked so many questions: How long will this last? What does our future look like? How will our community’s economy survive? What does this mean for our education and healthcare systems?
COVID-19 has taken over the world in a way that’s truly unfathomable.
In Alabama, students and faculty won’t return to school; they’ll do it all from home through the end of the school year. Athletes won’t return to the fields. If high school students are even able to have a prom, it certainly won’t be the one they’ve dreamt of. Plans are still being made for how — if at all — graduations will be held. Educators are heartbroken; the classroom is their sanctuary and their students are their families. Everyone is hurting.
I have to be honest; I can’t pinpoint what I want to say because I don’t know. Everything is so uncertain and surreal.
Like so many right now, I’m just lost.
I’ve always been intentional with my space on this page. Sometimes it’s simply sharing my life experiences but in everything I write, I try to help somebody in some way. Maybe my words will make someone smile; maybe my little ole words of wisdom will be the advice someone needs; or maybe somebody can just relate to what I’ve been through and know they’re not alone.
So that’s what I’ll do — try to help.
I like to offer solutions when I can, and right now I’m unfortunately not full of them. None of us is. But I do know one thing for certain: We will get through this.
Our communities will survive. We’re strong and come together when we need each other most. Limited public contact hasn’t been a barrier so far for local civic clubs, organizations and individuals to provide assistance to others. In times of trouble, unity is formed. I have no doubt we’ll figure out how to maneuver through this together.
We can’t come apart, not now. The only way we’re going to get through this is by working together. As President Donald Trump said Friday, Republicans and Democrats have even come together right now because we don’t have another option. It’s so good to see people already coming together — especially in our community — and everyone lending a hand where they can. And we have to continue that or we’re not going to make it.
My advice is for us to lean on one another — well, not literally, y’all… social distancing please. But really, we have to stick together through this. Although we can’t physically be together, the only way we’re going to survive this is by standing tall with that unity we’ve shown we can display time and time again.
We have to be kind, offer help where we can, take care of ourselves and do all we can to stay positive.
We don’t know what the future holds but we do know we’ve got each other. Let’s follow the rules to prevent spreading this disease and keep it that way.