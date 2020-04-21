Just when it seemed like all anyone could think about was the coronavirus, some severe weather hit Tallapoosa and Coosa counties and all was forgotten for at least a day.
But this certainly isn’t the way we would’ve chosen to get the impact of COVID-19 off our minds.
Our area saw a major impact from Sunday’s storms. Some homes are severely damaged; property is filled with downed trees and debris; city school instruction has been affected; and some people even experienced minor injuries.
Crews have been hard at work all weekend and into Monday to repair or clean up downed power lines, clear the roads of debris and work to restore power and internet throughout the area. We appreciate all their hard work and dedication.
There are also volunteers — some part of a coordinated effort, others just finding where they can be of assistance. Those folks are so appreciated. But if you’d like to help, we encourage you to get in touch with Tallapoosa Coosa County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster or the Lake Martin Area United Way to figure out where you can be of assistance. There’s nothing worse than a bunch of volunteers out trying to help but ultimately being detrimental to the cleanup process due to lack of organization.
Plus, others are riding around just to sight see or assess damage.
We echo statements of officials who have asked the general public to please stay at home. We’re still under a stay-at-home order and a curfew for COVID-19 and we can’t forget that just because another crisis hit our area. On top of that, crews are working hard and can’t complete their jobs when residents are driving on impassable roads or bombarding the police department with non-emergent calls.
Crews can’t help you get your power back or clean up your area if you’re in their way. Leave this to the professionals and keep your family safe at home.