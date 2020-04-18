Statistics mean nothing if they aren’t put into perspective.
I’m not a math gal; that’s why I’m a journalist.
But it doesn’t take a lot of knowledge for me to understand Tallapoosa County has seen at least eight deaths due to COVID-19.
What is hard for me to understand is residents not taking that statistic seriously or making light of it.
Sure, when you look at a county population of 40,000, eight may not be a lot on the stat book. But eight is not just a number; it’s people.
These people are our community members with families who are hurting. She’s somebody’s mama, grandmama or sister. He’s somebody’s uncle, grandfather or longtime mentor. These are people who may have picked up the coronavirus even if they personally were taking all the necessary precautions, and it’s all because some weren’t taking those precautions to protect others.
That’s how this thing works — someone who isn’t showing symptoms could infect another person.
There are many who are still not taking the guidelines seriously. There are people who feel silly wearing a mask to the grocery store and because those people didn’t comply, they may have passed the contagious disease onto one of those community members who have now died.
Another number for you: There are 174 confirmed cases in the county as of 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon That’s 174 of our people — real people with spouses, children, grandchildren and so many people who love and care for them — who are sick with a disease that has no cure and no treatment. It’s 174 people some of whom may have already recovered and some who may not have it bad as others but the remainder is having difficulty breathing and majorly suffering due to this illness. Some will add to the statistic and not survive. That’s not me being grim; that’s me being real and making a claim based on facts we know of the coronavirus.
Much of our community is in denial. Tallapoosa County has the second highest per capita rate in the state for confirmed cases of COVID-19. That means if every county had the same population, we’d have the second most in the state.
These statistics aren’t just numbers to glaze over; they’re important to understand because they paint the picture of what our county has yet to face.
In New York City and other hotbed areas of the country, even the most equipped hospitals are struggling. A girl from my hometown works in New York City as an infectious disease nurse and told TIME magazine when one person dies, her first thought is it’s now an open ventilator for someone else.
“I’ve never had to think that way, ever, and I hate that this virus is making me think who gets to live,” she told TIME. “We shouldn’t have to do that for people.”
Tallapoosa County could become the next hotbed and our hospitals won’t be able to handle being overwhelmed with these cases.
Some people think Tallapoosa County is doing a good job of flattening the curve. Well, stats show otherwise. Cases continue to rise and it’s up to each individual person to minimize exposure and keep cases down. Those of us who are doing everything right won’t matter if there are so many others still not following guidelines.
Maybe you don’t care enough about yourself to wear a mask or take precautions, and that’s your own prerogative. But you have to come to grips with this being bigger than you; this is about others, our entire community and our healthcare system as a whole.
Realize those people you encounter at the grocery store could be or live with our most vulnerable — those with underlying health conditions and the elderly.
We’ve got to band together as a county and stop the unnecessary social hours, the weekend gatherings and the maskless store trips.
Stay home.
This isn’t forever; this is for right now. Don’t cut others’ lives too short because you didn’t understand the gravity of this disease.
If not for yourself and your loved ones, do it for those eight residents who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Do it for their families who are still here and hurting.
Alexander City councilmember Scott Hardy said it best: “Stop being selfish.”