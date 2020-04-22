When powerful winds and damaging hail came through this weekend, many homes and families around the county were adversely affected. There were homes completely destroyed, people displaced, property damaged and lives changed.
The positive side is there were no deaths and very few injuries, which is a miracle considering the storm’s outcome.
And for just a little while, we weren’t thinking about the coronavirus pandemic.
It was encouraging to see neighbors helping one another clear yards and fallen trees and checking in on those who did receive the worst of it.
As its been said, 2020 has been one heck of a year but it will make us stronger as a community and more resilient as people. When it’s time to reconnect, appreciate those moments a little more and remember to lend a hand where its needed.
This town does philanthropy and kindness really well and with the continual hardships we endure as a whole, the overarching theme has been support.
The Outlook applauds residents for standing strong in the face of devastation and maintaining the very trait that makes this place so special.
It’s not been easy an easy few months but working together — even from a distance — is encouraging and makes the bad times a little easier to swallow.