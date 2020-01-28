Kobe Bryant was a hero. Period. Point blank. There are no arguments.
Bryant changed the game of basketball. He was a five-time NBA champion, two of which he won Finals MVP awards for. He went to the NBA All-Star game 18 times and won that MVP award four times.
Bryant is currently the fourth-highest scorer in the history of the league — only after LeBron James passed him for the No. 3 spot on Saturday night. And he holds the honor of second-most points in a single game with 81, behind only Wilt Chamberlain.
Off the court, Bryant did so much for young people. The Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation provide scholarships to youngsters and operated the Mamba FC, a young soccer club to help children form leadership skills through spots.
Bryant was also an honorary ambassador of After-School All-Stars, which partners with schools across the nation to extend school hours for low-income children. He and his wife donated more than $1 million to the National Museum of African American History and Culture; he raised money for Stand Up to Cancer; and he’s granted more than 250 wishes through Make A Wish Foundation.
This was a man who stood up for a lot of good and he had a ton of great values.
It can’t be denied Bryant is a hero. I’ve read some columns and posts on social media about how he shouldn’t be mourned as a hero because he didn’t serve in the military and he wasn’t a police officer or firefighter. Bryant wasn’t a doctor or a teacher or an EMT. But he was a hero.
Merriam-Webster defines a hero as “a person admired for great deeds or fine qualities.”
Bryant was a father and a husband; he was a role model for young people around the world; he was one of the best basketball players in the game.
“(Bryant is) another guy that I looked up to when I was in grade school and high school,” James told ESPN on Saturday after surpassing Bryant in all-time scoring. “Seeing him come straight out of high school, he is someone that I used as inspiration. … He helped me before he even knew of me because of what he was able to do.”
Sounds like James certainly thought of Bryant as “a person admired for great deeds or fine qualities.”
I’m not saying more classic heroes shouldn’t be thought of as such. Of course we should look to our military personnel and be thankful for our local firefighters and EMTs. But why does it have to be an either-or situation? Why can’t people mourn the death of their role, Bryant, while still being thankful for other heroic people?
A hero is defined by the person who holds the hero in that regard.
For me, my heroes are my parents. My dad, who has overcome a lot of adversity and prejudice in his life, is a hero to me. My mom, who raised my brother and I despite us giving her endless grief during our teenage years, deserves the title of hero.
People who adopt dogs from local shelters and give them loving homes after they’ve been abused are heroic in my eyes. Coaches who become role models for young people and give them someone to look up to when they may not have anyone else are definitely heroes.
Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and Kobe Bryant was certainly one of them.