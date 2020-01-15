Until I can properly digest the outcome of the national championship game between LSU and Clemson and this week’s basketball game between Auburn and Alabama, I’m taking a look back to 2019 and remembering some of the legendary sports figures who are no longer with us.
Bart Starr (1934-2019)
The Montgomery native and pro football legend won three NFL championships and two Super Bowl titles with the Green Bay Packers. He had a less-than-stellar college career at Alabama due in large part to an injury inflicted during a hazing incident. He was beaten severely during a “right of passage” ceremony for the A Club.
It just goes to show how different the world was back then. He was 85.
Frank Robinson (1935-2019)
One of the greatest baseball players to ever live, Robinson is the only man to ever be voted MVP in both leagues. He had 2,943 career hits with 586 home runs and every single one of them were achieved without a performance-enhancing drug.
He won the Triple Crown and World Series MVP in 1966 and also became the first black manager in MLB history in 1975. He was 83.
John Havlicek (1940-2019)
Voted as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, Havlicek won eight NBA championships with the Boston Celtics from 1963 to 1976. Upon retirement, his 26,395 career points ranked third all-time in NBA history behind only Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson. He was 79.
“Mean” Gene Okerlund (1942-2019)
I grew up watching Mean Gene do ringside interviews with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Ricky Steamboat and the Junkyard Dog. He was always the consummate professional making the ridiculous and bizarre somehow seem serious and relevant.
Okerlund earned a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Nebraska. He was 76.
Bill Buckner (1949-2019)
Known as much for his error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series as his glorious head of hair and mustache, he was actually a very good ballplayer who ended his career with 2,715 hits and a .289 career average.
Buckner threw out the first pitch for the Red Sox in April of 2008 in celebration of their 2007 World Series title. He got a two-minute standing ovation in a very cathartic moment for the city and himself. It was a very cool moment in baseball history. He was 69.
Pat Sullivan (1950-2019)
The 1971 Heisman Trophy winner was near and dear to every Auburn fan. His exploits at Jordan-Hare Stadium will forever be remembered.
Sullivan was offered and accepted the head coaching job at LSU following the 1994 season. However, LSU wouldn’t pay the $400,000 to buyout Sullivan’s contract at TCU and the deal fell through. What might’ve been? He was 69.
Jared Lorenzen (1981-2019)
The Kentucky native played quarterback for the Wildcats from 2000 to 2003 at about 285 pounds (give or take a biscuit or two). He still owns several Big Blue passing records and earned a Super Bowl ring as a backup with the New York Giants in 2007.
He struggled mightily with his weight later in life and died far too young from an acute infection. He was 38.