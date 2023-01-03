We’ve all had times when we had to rob Peter to pay Paul. By that I mean that I’m sure that most folks have had those days when paying one bill meant not paying another. Maybe you’ve had times when some very important bills got paid on a credit card or a line of credit. It can be extremely frustrating and if you’re not careful it can get away from you in a hurry.
To this day I’m not sure how our family made it through my late in life decision to go to law school. There I was in my early 30s with a wife, two kids, a dog and a mortgage and now I go to law school?! But with careful application of a second mortgage on the house, a little bit of GI Bill, two very modest day job paychecks and a credit card, the shell game played out for three years. It was likely a daily Rubik’s Cube of financial wizardry. Using the credit card to pay for daily trips to Birmingham for class, then pay down the balance as best we could, draw from the credit line to pay tuition when the GI Bill was short, pay it back down, then draw it again when the regular paycheck got irregular. It was a 36-month financial tightrope, but God was faithful, I graduated, and somehow the lights stayed on and the kids always had Christmas.
My wife was often the miracle worker. She literally used to sit down every month and plan out every last dinner for the next month. Then she would take stock of what we had in the cupboard and make a shopping list for the rest. I remember once being in a group of friends and someone was complaining about the cost of groceries. I told them how Charlene handled our groceries, and they were impressed, but their appreciation turned to shock when I told them that she fed the whole family of four and the dog for around $200 a month. One lady said, “my word! I spend that every week!”
There weren’t many vacations, but the kids always had new clothes for school, and truthfully we didn’t lack for anything. In my recollection there was a lot of laughter in the house, and we have said many times that we don’t take anything for granted as a result.
Unless of course you are the federal government, because apparently the federal government is allowed to operate in a spending deficit at every turn. “Deficit spending” is a term that every American should know firsthand. As defined by Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary deficit spending is “government spending, in excess of revenue, of funds raised by borrowing rather than from taxation”. Borrowing, but what about repaying?
This past week a number of moderate Republicans, including Alabama’s retiring Senator Richard Shelby, joined with Democrats in the US Senate to hammer out and pass the latest omnibus spending bill. A roughly $1.7 trillion spending extravaganza that comes at a time when the national debt sits at epic highs.
The budget Spend-o-Rama in DC got me wondering: has there been a government leader in modern US history who worked to reduce our public debt in a meaningful way? Is it possible for any public leader to have the political will to reduce spending and move the US government into a more fiscally responsible position? You may be interested to know that there was, and his name was President Calvin Coolidge.
Coolidge was an example of a mindset toward fiscal responsibility. It is possible, though admittedly not easy for a visionary leader to address fiscal policy effectively. Coolidge may have lived in a different time and certainly didn’t take office with the debt that we currently have on hand, but his principles, and his adherence to those principles, are timeless. Those principles are lacking right now as Congress just continues to spend it like they’ve got it.
Phil Williams is a former State Senator, retired Army Colonel and combat veteran, and a practicing attorney.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.