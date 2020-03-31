Comedian Daniel Tosh (aka Tosh.0) once did a bit about trying to be funny in times of indisputable seriousness or tragedy. When talking about a pretty famous accident, Tosh told the audience, “My first thought was, ‘How in the world do I make something like this funny for everyone?’ Well, here it goes.”
Tosh then told a series of hilarious jokes regarding the aforementioned incident.
Did I laugh at the jokes even though they were non-PC? Definitely. Did I feel guilty about laughing? A little, but laughter can be good medicine.
My point is this pandemic we are facing with the coronavirus is incredibly serious and scary. By the time this column is published, there’s a great chance more than a few of you will have been touched by the virus one way or another. These are terrifying times.
However, even in the face of a pandemic, it’s good to look on the lighter side of life — even if for only a moment. Therefore, I present a few of the less serious good and bad things about our current situation:
Bad: We have all been shopping and spending money like drunk lottery winners despite the economy’s recent crash.
Good: I bought a new kitchen trash can!
I understand this purchase won’t mean much to you, but the previous waste receptacle had been in my house far too long. In fact, it’s been in several of my houses.
If memory serves, my first wife brought it with her from Houston, Texas, to our humble abode in Chelsea in 2004. Since that time, that trash can has seen four children, three dogs, a divorce, another marriage and five Alabama national championships.
That metal container was so old and nasty it might have actually had the cure for the coronavirus.
It’s a moot point now, though, as that trash can went into a larger trash can to be hauled away for good.
Bad: Lake Martin seems packed to the gills wit out-of-towners early this year because people with second homes are simultaneously quarantining and vacationing.
Good: There are so many Mountain Brook folks here now Alex City is sure to get a Whole Foods soon.
Bad: No sports radio is any good right now (except, of course, for Sportzblitz).
Good: I get to rock out to “’80s on 8” on SiriusXM Radio. Songs like Tina Turner’s “Better Be Good to Me” aren’t classic enough to make it into anyone’s regular playing rotation, but it is a true nostalgic, audio gem and worthy of an occasional surprise listen.
(Feel free to say, “OK, boomer,” to me anytime now).
Bad: I’m gaining weight like doomsday-prepping hippo.
Good: So are you … Yes, even you.
We are all fatter due to the social distancing and gym closures.
For example, I went to Wal-Mart to get my new aforementioned trash can and it wasn’t until I was deep in the store’s bowels that I noticed my shorts were not buttoned. Three weeks ago, they would have been around my knees as soon as I got out of the car if left untethered; now I wasn’t 100% sure I was even able to button them.
However, if we are all chunkier than before, maybe none of us will notice the difference. I am grasping at (cheese) straws here; I know.
Take care everyone.