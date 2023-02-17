People always make jokes about how weatherpeople are the only people who can get away with getting things wrong so often and still keeping their jobs.
We’d argue meteorologists aren’t the only ones.
However, it always seems they have the hardest time. Weather is a big deal to people. You guys would be amazed at how much traffic we get on our websites — across the company — when a storm is brewing. People need to know what’s going on. They want to know not only for their own safety, but the safety of loved ones and people who may be in the path.
However, sometimes things like Thursday night happen. All day, we kept hearing the storm was coming; it could be bad. God forbid it got as bad as the Jan. 12 tornado, but it could and we needed to take heed.
It did rain pretty hard throughout the night, but it wasn’t nearly what people were expecting.
That brings us to the point that we all need to have a little grace for schools, event coordinators, sports teams, etc. Sometimes people are having hard decisions to make.
We are big supporters of the Lake Martin Young Professionals as our own Lizi Arbogast Gwin is on the board. Lake Martin YP hosts a game night every third Thursday at The Local at 41 Main. It’s a fun little event — a nice way to wind down as the week is ending — and we always love supporting local businesses, who really gain the most from these types of events.
But the board made the decision to cancel the trivia night Thursday, then watched as it didn't even sprinkle until at least 9 p.m.
Alas, you can’t win. Same with the schools; Alexander City Schools made the decision to let out a little early to be on the safe side, but Tallapoosa County Schools didn’t and got to salvage the day. Neither was the wrong decision, in our opinions.
Our hope is we can all have a little grace when it comes to the weather; we’re just looking out for each other after all.
