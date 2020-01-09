Did you cook black-eyed peas, collard greens, cornbread and pork for your traditional New Year’s dinner? If so, you are not alone.
If you’re like me, this is pretty much the same New Year dinner we have every year. And everything on the plate is aimed at good luck and prosperity in the New Year.
For some it’s tradition; for others it’s superstition.
There are a lot of superstitions.
Superstition is any belief or practice that is considered irrational or supernatural: for example, if it arises from ignorance, a misunderstanding of science or causality, a positive belief in fate or magic, or fear of that which is unknown, according to Wikipedia.
Call it a positive belief in fate or magic, or fear of that which is unknown, but there are a lot of superstitions floating around. We all know Friday the 13th is a frightening day and black cats are bad luck.
Have you ever broken a mirror? If so, that’s supposed to bring seven years of bad luck with it, or so the superstition says.
As a kid on the playground, I remember other kids warning if you “step on a crack you will break your momma’s back.” Remember that one? I sure do. I still step over every crack in the sidewalk.
Here’s one for you that’s new to me. Apparently, you are supposed to cover your mouth when you yawn or you may allow a demon to enter or your soul to escape. Wait, what? I thought it was to curb the spread of germs, but, hey, if it stops demons, that’s even better!
When a bride gets married she is supposed to wear something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue, which are all items aimed at good luck.
A few more popular superstitions have to do with numbers, like 13. This superstition has its own name, triskaidekaphobia, or extreme superstition regarding the number 13.
Oh and salt. I can’t forget that superstition.
I can’t tell you how many times I have split salt, which I learned at a young age is bad luck. Luckily, there is a fix for this one. All you have to do is take a pinch of salt and throw it over your shoulder to reverse the bad luck.
What’s your favorite superstition? I would love to hear all about it!