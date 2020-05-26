Locals and visitors alike were all over Lake Martin this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day. Holidays usually spell trouble. Many act irresponsibly, drink while operating a boat and more. Many people are less aware of their surroundings and more focused on having a good time.
We don’t have a full report on accidents/incidents on the lake this weekend just yet, but we do know the lake was crowded and it will continue to be for the rest of the summer. This means extra caution needs to be taken when out enjoying the beautiful lake we’re so lucky to claim.
Many jump from Acapulco Rock, commonly called Chimney Rock, every spring and summer and have for years. The vast majority of people stick the landing and make it out OK, but others are not so lucky. Many have been severely injured over the years and even died.
A man was injured after he jumped from Chimney Rock on Saturday. We are not sure of his current condition but Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said his injuries were non-lifethreatening Sunday. Our thoughts and prayers are with this man and his family.
Please remember injuries may not threaten a person’s life but can be very traumatic, very painful and difficult — sometimes even impossible — to recover from.
While thousands have taken the adventurous leap time and time again and the number of people actually hurt or dead from jumping is much smaller than those who have made it out all right, we believe it’s just not worth the risk.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone a little more cautious and it feels like almost everything is a risk. This may be true and ultimately, yes, everything in life — even before the pandemic began — is a risk. But taking unnecessary risks that could severely hurt or kill you isn’t something we condone.
Please be careful on the lake this summer. You can do things to be adventurous without putting yourself in danger.