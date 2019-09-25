Here’s just a few numbers to consider from this weekend’s football action...
5/9: Five of the top nine teams in the AP poll are from the SEC. While the focus seems to be on the overall ineptitude of Arkansas, Tennessee, etc., there should be more attention paid to what the league’s top dogs are up to.
3: There have been three total victories against Power Five schools among this group of teams: UCLA, Florida State, Miami, Texas A&M, Arizona, Michigan, Arkansas and Tennessee.
17: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa already has 17 touchdown passes through four games. That is good enough to tie him for ninth on ’Bama’s single season total list.
At this pace, he will shatter his own single season record of 43 touchdowns passes set last year all while obliterating the career mark of 77 set by AJ McCarron.
31: That’s the career touchdown receiving mark (and Tide record) set by Amari Cooper. Both Jerry Jeudy (22) and Henry Ruggs III (21) have great shots at dethroning Cooper.
32: UCLA had to overcome this deficit in the second half to beat Washington State on the road. WSU Mike Leach is generally thought of as a top-tier coach, but squandering that lead against a previously winless Bruins squad should remind people his system probably has a nine- or 10-win ceiling at best.
55: That’s the career rushing touchdown number in the NFL for former Heisman-winning running back Mark Ingram. With just seven more touchdowns, he will pass the career totals of NFL greats like Herschel Walker, Terrell Davis and (gulp) OJ Simpson.
Many people — including me — wondered if Ingram would be a long-term success in the pros, but he has certainly quieted his doubters. His new home with the Baltimore Ravens is the perfect spot for Ingram to increase his touchdown totals as that organization is known to favor the more old-school style of play.
Having budding superstar (and also former a Heisman winner) Lamar Jackson at quarterback is also a huge plus.
200: Alabama has been ranked in the top 25 for 200 straight weeks. The record is Nebraska’s 348 consecutive weeks from 1981 through 2002.
2004: That is the last year Michigan won the Big Ten title. No need to add anything else here.