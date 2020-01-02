As we come to the close of 2019, it’s only natural to look back at what has transpired over the past year. I made some annual predictions about college football back in April and it’s time to revisit those prognostications.
Joey Gatewood will be named the Auburn starter at quarterback before the Oregon game. Bo Nix will be his backup.
This seemed like a lock at the time, but Nix emerged in fall camp and won the job. His first season in the orange and blue had its ups and downs but was overall a great success setting freshman quarterback records for completions, yards and touchdown passes. His future is very bright.
South Carolina struggles to a 6-6 regular-season. After 4 years of mediocrity, Will Muschamp finds himself squarely on the hot seat.
I clearly gave the Gamecocks too much credit, because they finished the season 4-8. They did lose their starting QB midway through the season, but it wouldn’t have made a difference. Muschamp is most definitely on the hot seat.
Tua Tagovailoa backs up his 2018 season with another tremendous offensive output. He wins the Heisman Trophy throwing for 3721 yards and 41 touchdowns with only 9 interceptions.
Tagovailoa threw for only 2840 yards and 33 TDs but missed three games due to injuries suffered during the season. If healthy, he would have undoubtedly surpassed my prediction. However, Joe Burrow would still have won the Heisman.
The Auburn Tigers will defeat the LSU Tigers in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 26. Good guys win 34-24.
Well, the good guys lost 20-23 and the futility in Death Valley for Auburn continues. Kevin Steele and his group had the most impressive showing, by far, against the juggernaut LSU offense this season, but it still wasn’t enough. Perhaps I’ll live to see the curse broken.
Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers double their win total from 2018 and end the year 8-5.
Yeah, I jumped the gun on this one too. The Cornhuskers stumbled their way to a 5-7 season with the most impressive victory coming on the road against Illinois. That’s impressive? Of course not, but that’s the point. They made little to no progress in Year 2. Big Red fans are concerned and should be.
Oklahoma goes 11-1 in the regular season and wins the Big 12 Conference. Jalen Hurts flourishes in the Sooner offense leading them to the college football playoff.
This was clearly the easiest to foresee. The Sooners rule the Big 12 right now and the only team within shouting distance is Baylor. Of course, they get bludgeoned more times than not in the postseason against real competition.
The PAC 12 miss out on the college football playoff and Clay Helton is fired at USC after another subpar year.
Oregon had a great opportunity to make the playoff and blew it against Arizona State late in the season. I think Utah had a great shot and blew it against Oregon in the conference championship game. Either team would have been embarrassed against LSU. Somehow Clay Helton still has a job even after getting blown out by Iowa in the Holiday Bowl.