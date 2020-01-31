I’m native of Tallapoosa County.
My dad wasn’t but he knew where to go. He worked for the Tallapoosa County Board of Education his entire career. He started in the classroom teaching vocational agriculture in Dadeville before going system wide as maintenance supervisor putting Band-Aids on problems needing major surgery.
As a kid, I spent many a summer in the truck with him, the “Blue Goose.” It was Ford F-350 dually. I believe that it had band aids on it too.
Those summers working with him were great. I don’t think I worked that much but they were memorable. I remember crawling under the old Reeltown High School to help clean out the crawl space so it could be treated for termites. I remember blowing dust out of the ceiling of the gym at New Site so a coat of paint could be applied to the trusses spanning the gym floor. I remember helping install ceiling fans at Dadeville High School under Project Pride.
I remember Edward Bell and helping to install a warmer in the serving line of the lunchroom.
But what I remember best about those summers with my father were the meals.
It was never anything fancy. At Reeltown we might have gone to the Chevron where Highway 49 is met by Lovelady Road and pick up a can of Vienna Sausages for lunch. In Dadeville, it meant a quick trip to the house for leftovers. In New Site it meant sitting on the back steps of the old school looking over the elementary school, which is now the senior center.
I vividly remember lathering up bread with mayonnaise, slicing a big ole red tomato grown in the garden and sprinkling it with salt and pepper. I would laugh at dad as I watched the tomato juice run down his arms, now pink from mixing with the mayonnaise. But it sure was good.
In Davistion, it almost always meant a trip to the Moran Store in the triangle between Highway 22 and County Road 79. There, my dad introduced me to hoop cheese, stick bologna and pickle loaf.
You see the Moran store was walking distance from the Davistion School that closed in 1988 and consolidated with New Site.
That stick bologna and all its fat and cholesterol, my dad and I would slice about a quarter inch thick and later pair it with bread, mayonnaise, yellow mustard and, if the timing were right tomatoes. If dad was busy, he would send me. I remember that wax paper and grabbing an RC Cola from time to time. What I learned in the Moran store is like that of Ted Cotney – there are good people everywhere.
It is not just at the Moran Store, I can remember going with dad to a number of cross road stores – Roxanna and the Rock Store come to mind. All were filled with good treats and better people.
Those small towns generate good people. My father comes from a small town as did his father, both great people.
I love those stores and hate to see them closing just to see a national store in their place.
So until then, I will seek out those stores with a bait well and crickets out front and great people inside, hoping they never go away.
