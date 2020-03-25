The elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 therefore many are forced to quarantine at home, in nursing homes or other locations. As a result, these residents should not expose themselves to others, can’t receive visitors and often cannot leave their homes to interact with others.
Many over 60 years old may already be retired with extra time on their hands, so being confined to one location can take a toll on their mental health. Tuesday we shared a story about an elementary school student who wanted to spread some joy to nursing home residents who can’t even see their own families to remind them they are loved. She hand drew cards with inspiring messages to as many men and women there that she could.
These are difficult times for all of us but even more difficult for those at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
We can all do our part to follow the lead of that kindhearted little girl. Maybe your grandparent is stuck at home and can’t get out? Give them a call on the phone. It will brighten their day. Offer to run errands for them or simply drop by with a special treat. Maybe you know someone who is quarantined at a nursing home. There are plenty of ways to show you’re thinking of them. Mail a letter, send flowers or bring some cookies to the caregivers helping out and working long hours.
Small acts of kindness go a long way to cheer up a gloomy day. Even if you don’t know someone personally, there are people out there with no one looking out for them. Ask around and find a way to show these neighbors you care.